MAHOMET — Police in Mahomet continue to investigate a social media post that caused alarm among school students and parents in that community late Thursday and Friday. But police are fairly certain the named poster was not responsible.
Mahomet-Seymour Superintendent Lindsey Hall said she was alerted Thursday night to a post that suggested possible violence at the high school on Friday and immediately contacted law enforcement.
Mahomet Police Chief Mike Metzler said after spending all day Friday looking into it, police do not believe that the youth on whose account the post was made actually was responsible.
“We’re still following up. They’ve been working on it all day. There’s no indication there was any threat,” Metzler said.
“The kid that people have been blasting on social media we do not believe is responsible. It was his account but it wasn’t him. There’s no indication there was any threat to any kid or any school. It was somebody trying to get the kid in trouble,” said Metzler.
Because all the parties involved are juveniles, Metzler said he was unable to say much about what the police investigation turned up or if the responsible juvenile can even be prosecuted.
Extra patrols were present around the schools but Metzler called it an otherwise “calm day” despite the anxious start.
Hall said police and school officials had decided to hold classes Friday, deeming whatever the post was about not to be a “credible threat.”
Metzler said the school district and the police were doing everything possible “to make sure everybody stays safe.”
Hall called the incident “scary and unnerving, even more so given the recent shooting in Michigan.”
“Please know this incident was and continues to be approached with the utmost responsiveness and again, immediate action involving law enforcement was taken,” she said, thanking all those people who brought the post to the attention of school officials and law enforcement.
“Reporting this type of situation is how it can be most quickly addressed and investigated,” said Hall.