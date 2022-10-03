UPDATE: Unit 4 shares details of focus groups on elementary selection process: 22 meetings over two weeks
CHAMPAIGN — Want to have a say in how Unit 4 goes about assigning students to elementary schools — other than filling out a seven-question online survey?
In a Monday letter to district families, Superintendent Shelia Boozer shared details on how to sign up for seven days’ worth of community focus group meetings, to be hosted by Unit 4’s project consultant, Cooperative Strategies.
Sixteen of the 22 one-hour meetings — spread out over two weeks, starting Wednesday — will be held virtually, according to the online sign-up page, linked to off of Boozer’s letter. The meetings “may be limited in attendance to ensure that feedback from all attendees is captured,” the registration page notes without listing a cutoff number.
Families are given the option of checking multiple boxes of any meetings they’re able to attend.
The scheduled start times:
— Wednesday (virtual): 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 7 p.m.
— Thursday (virtual): 9 a.m., 1 p.m., 7 p.m.
— Tuesday, Oct. 11 (virtual): 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
— Wednesday, Oct. 12 (virtual): 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
— Thursday, Oct. 13 (virtual): 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
— Monday, Oct. 17 (in person): 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
— Tuesday, Oct. 18 (in person): 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
After selecting times and dates of availability, families are prompted to “tell us why you want to be part of a focus group” in 50 words or less.
The mostly virtual format of the meetings sparked a harsh response from the group Unit 4 Families for a Smarter Solution, which called the issue at hand "too important to cut corners and cut out community members."
In a statement Monday, the group said it was "outraged and offended" by the limitations of the meetings, adding: "Focus group sessions should be open to all community members, have no barriers to entry, and be inclusive. Instead, Cooperative Strategies, the consulting firm hired by Unit 4, will be filtering the individuals, and ultimately the voices allowed to participate in this important conversation. An accurate public record demands all voices are heard."
By offering only two in-person opportunities, the group said, "Cooperative Strategies is leaving out families without access to technology. Only two evening sessions are available, both are virtual, and the community was only given 2-3 days notice to attend. That is not enough time to rearrange work or extra-curricular schedules nor arrange for childcare while parents participate. No feedback sessions are offered during the traditional (noon-1 p.m.) lunch hour, making it difficult for working parents to attend any sessions — virtually or in person. There is also no indication that sessions will be offered in languages other than English.
"Furthermore, applicants are asked to provide a reason for wanting to attend the focus group. This creates more hurdles for our most vulnerable families."
In Boozer's letter, the superintendent noted that the feedback that emerges from the focus group meetings “will not be weighted differently than feedback received through our online survey.
“… Your input is extremely valuable to us and we hope you will consider participating in this important process. All feedback will be analyzed and used to help formulate the final recommendations to our Board of Education. We are hopeful that other scenarios will emerge from all of the thoughtful comments and feedback from our stakeholders.”
In an effort to close the widening gap in socioeconomic status among its 12 elementary schools, Unit 4 hired Cooperative Strategies, at a cost of no more than $159,000, to study the district’s demographics, gather community feedback and make recommendations on alternatives to its current Schools of Choice model for elementary assignments beginning with the 2023-24 school year.
The firm presented two preliminary options to the school board at last week’s meeting, noting that adopting either plan could lead to the majority of students attending a school different than the one they do now. In the model that draws the district map in three four-school clusters, that number could be as high as 90 percent, consultants said.