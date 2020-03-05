URBANA — Thomas Paine Elementary School notified parents about an incident Wednesday morning involving a staff member and a student.
The details of the incident weren’t immediately clear, but the letter from Principal Delores Lloyd said “DCFS was contacted regarding the manner in which a staff member responded to a student.”
“Unfortunately, several students witnessed the incident as it occurred during arrival where the students wait to be dismissed to the classrooms prior to the teachers’ contractual day beginning,” Lloyd wrote.
She said students who witnessed the incident have been interviewed by herself and other district personnel.
“Please be advised, the appropriate actions are being taken, as your child(ren’s) safety and emotional well-being is our first priority,” Lloyd wrote.
In a statement, Urbana school district spokesman Kameron Williams said Lloyd immediately contacted DCFS and appropriate family members after receiving the report of the incident.
"The staff member in question was also removed from USD116 grounds and has been placed on leave during the duration of the investigation per Board policy," he said.
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services also confirmed it is investigating the incident, spokesman Jassen Strokosch said.
In the fall, Lloyd had been placed on leave, and parents were notified about an issue of “student safety” at Thomas Paine after a staff member allegedly made inappropriate physical contact with a student on the playground during recess.
While police concluded a crime did not occur in that incident, a DCFS spokesman noted at the time that DCFS was still investigating whether its criteria for abuse and neglect had been met.