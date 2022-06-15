Updated: Uken takes late former congressman's seat on Parkland board
CHAMPAIGN — A year after coming up a few hundred votes shy of being seated on his alma mater’s board, Brad Uken became a Parkland College trustee.
At Wednesday night’s meeting in Champaign, trustees approved the appointment of the Mahomet resident and Parkland alum to the seat held by former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson, who died last month at 75.
After graduating from Rantoul Township High, Uken attended Parkland for two years before transferring to Illinois State, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in agribusiness.
The 12-year Champaign Rotarian and longtime manager of the Champaign County Farm Bureau has an extensive board background, serving in that role for the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois, the Regional Water Supply Planning Committee and the Judicial Screening Committee.
Uken joins a Parkland board that also includes Chair Jim Voyles, Jim Ayers, Maureen Banks, Jarrett Clem, Bianca Green and Dana Trimble.