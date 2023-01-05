URBANA — After a year-long saga to determine whether Urbana’s two school Spanish-English dual-language program should move to a single building ended with a canceled vote, members of the Urbana school board offered up action items and answers that’d help them determine a path forward.
What they want: insights from the bilingual program’s ongoing evaluation. A plan for how to use Urbana’s school facilities, especially the renovation-due Wiley Elementary. And more thoughts from Latino families in the program, with the help of involved parents.
“We want to have more comprehensive survey data from the Latine community to see if a single-building model is their preference,” Board President Paul Poulosky said Tuesday. “I’d hate to make decisions on their behalf without their full input.”
In early 2022, Urbana’s Multilingual Program conferred a committee to evaluate the Spanish dual-language model that exists at both Leal and Dr. Preston Williams elementary schools. About 400 kids — 67 percent of them Latino or Hispanic — learn in the K-5 program, which teaches classes in both Spanish and English.
The committee came to the school board with a recommendation this fall: Turn Leal Elementary into the home for the Spanish-English dual-language program starting in fall 2023, and relocate about 200 monolingual Leal students to other primary schools in the district.
Proponents of the one-school model, including Multilingual Program directors Guadalupe Ricconi and Joe Wiemelt and several dual-language teachers, said one building could increase staff collaboration, improve students sense of belonging, and potentially improve their educational outcomes.
But the recommendation was fairly narrow — 11 of 18 committee members supported the measure — and board members said survey data from some Spanish-speaking families in the program didn’t show broad enough support to move toward a one-school model.
The committee received 127 responses from parents of students in the dual-language program. About 75 percent of them preferred to keep the two-school model. Only 36 Latino parents responded, and 27 of them preferred the two-school model.
Criticism of the one-building proposal ramped up this fall mainly from parents of monolingual children in the district, who kept a constant presence at board meetings. Leal and Dr. Preston Williams parents whose children learned outside of the Spanish dual-language program weren’t surveyed by the dual-language committee on their preferences.
Poulosky canceled the Dec. 13 vote on making Leal the dual-language home next year once it became clear it wouldn’t rally enough support at the Dec. 6 meeting.
“Reading the room that night, it also seemed that there was a majority of board members still interested in exploring a single building for dual-language,” Poulosky said.
Board member Ravi Hasanadka wanted a clearer look at the academic achievement of students in the program, especially for those learning English as a second language.
“Is the strand model working great for education?” Hasanadka said. “Or conversely, for these ESL students that are not in the dual-language model, are they just doing that much better?”
Hasanadka and board member Lara Orr said discussions of a possible one-school home for Spanish dual-language elementary students should be infused with Urbana’s next redistricting plan. Classroom sizes at Leal and Dr. Preston Williams in particular have grown while district-wide population has flattened.
“A redistricting option provides a good avenue forward, even if it’s painful. Because this last year and a half has been equally painful but there has been no plan,” Orr said.
Orr also called it “imperative” that members of the reactivated Bilingual Parent Advisory Committee lead the charge on surveying Spanish-speaking families in the dual-language program.
Meanwhile, Wiley Elementary is the last of Urbana’s schools in line for a renovation. Before the district plans any rearranging of students, Poulosky said, he’d like to figure out that building’s destiny first.
Tuesday’s discussion didn’t end with a clear next step, but board members clearly didn’t want to lose momentum on the issue, or lose the confidence of some of the dual-language program’s frustrated teachers.
“I think we have to be savvier and more effective on the questions we’re asking and who we’re getting to help us,” Orr said. “We can’t continue to say we want this to be important, we think this is important, but we’re never going to do anything about it. That’s trash.”
“If we need people power, we have people power,” board member Brian Ogolsky said. “We have the ball rolling, we don’t want to stop it by saying this hill is too big to climb.”