URBANA — A committee of Urbana school district teachers, parents and administrators recommended that the district consolidate its two-school elementary English-Spanish dual-language program into Leal Elementary next year.
The proposed change, if approved by the board in December, would result in the relocation of around 400 Urbana elementary students in the 2023-’24 school year — as bilingual track students at Dr. Preston Williams joined Leal, and Leal’s monolingual students spread among Urbana’s four other elementary schools.
About half of Leal and Dr. Preston Williams students are in the Spanish-English dual-language track. Two-thirds of those dual-language students identify as Hispanic or Latino and primarily speak Spanish at home.
Joe Wiemelt and Guadalupe Ricconi, who direct Urbana’s multilingual programs, spelled out the dual-language committee’s recommendation at Tuesday’s school board meeting. The committee was formed in December 2021, charged with finding ways to improve Urbana’s bilingual program.
They argued Tuesday that a one-school model would provide a better cultural experience for dual-language students and improve hiring, retention and professional development for bilingual teachers and staff by pooling resources into one school, and that the needs were too urgent to delay.
“The challenges that are urging us to do something sooner rather than later aren’t going away,” Ricconi said.
Nothing’s final: The committee is set to return with additional updates in early December and request an official vote on the future of the dual-language program from the school board.
The discussion was filled with emotional public comments from district parents, administrators and a few bilingual track and monolingual teachers, who spoke for and against the one-school recommendation.
“We’re all losing sleep over it,” Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said before the vote. “Everyone’s very anxious over this, and it’s a heart and mind decision. As board members I know it’s really, really hard. We have teachers who are afraid to come forward, Latine families who are afraid to be in this space.”
Two bilingual educators at Dr. Preston Williams who also serve on the dual-language committee, Maggie Byrne and Kathleen Carter, favored moving to a one-school model.
Byrne said some of her native Spanish-speaking students have reported feeling “embarrassed” to use English outside the classroom.
“It worries me, if the goal of this program is bilingualism, biliteracy, and multiculturalism, how do we maintain that when they are afraid to use that language outside our spaces?” Byrne said.
Carter said her Spanish-speaking students often struggle asking for help from monolingual staff members in the building.
“I’ll be the first to say that if this change is approved, it’ll be hard on all of us — at first. However, I believe with time, it’ll allow us to do right by emergent bilingual students,” Carter said.
Opposing comments focused on the lack of feedback collected from monolingual teachers and families. Some implored the board to take more time with the one-school model, which would change Urbana’s neighborhood school system.
{p dir=”ltr”}“I’m very concerned about rushing into something when we don’t have the full support of everybody,” board member Anne Hall said.