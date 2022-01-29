URBANA — When Dionne Webster began working as an eighth-grade English teacher at Urbana Middle School 25 years ago, Janice Mitchell was so hard to miss that she didn’t realize at first that Mitchell was a parent volunteer, not an employee of the district.
“She didn’t work in the district, but I didn’t know that because she was always volunteering,” said Webster, now the district’s director of family engagement. “She was running parent groups at (Dr. Preston Williams Elementary), so she was just very involved working with children, making sure Black parents were in buildings, making sure they had everything they needed.
“She ran a Brothas and Sistas group, which was an empowerment group at Prairie Elementary School. She would take kids on trips with the parents, and every year, she would have Black History Month programs, and she would do kickoff with the balloon release.”
Eventually, Mitchell became the district’s parent and community liaison and opened Urbana Neighborhood Connections Center, an after-school and summer program for kids that acted as a refuge when the district went remote during the pandemic.
Often, Webster would receive emails from her in the middle of the night.
“I don’t know when she slept,” she said.
When Mitchell was diagnosed with cancer, her penchant for community service didn’t wane. Webster said she drove Mitchell to one chemotherapy appointment, and the two planned an event while Mitchell was receiving her treatment.
Mitchell died in November at age 58. As her Feb. 1 birthday approached, Webster wanted to figure out a way to honor her friend. So, she decided to resurrect one of Mitchell’s old traditions.
“I thought, ‘Let’s bring back the balloon release that she used to do,’” Webster said.
On Sunday, the Urbana school district will honor Mitchell with a Black History Month kickoff balloon release at 2 p.m. at Dr. Preston Williams Jr. Elementary School.
Former Urbana student Karidia Shelby will give a short welcome address, and Mitchell’s daughter, Jeniece, will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The group will then ecite “The Vow of a Young Black Child,” which was recited regularly with the Brothas and Sistas program and at UNCC, and Preston Williams will speak about celebrating Black history year-round, something that was important to Mitchell.
Then, the balloons will be released.
“I think emotions will be high, and I want it to be a celebration,” Webster said. “I want people to remember her for her smile. I want people to remember her for her passion and dedication.
“It’ll be a good day. I’m sure there will be tears, because it’ll be hard to do that without her, but it’ll be tears of joy that we had the honor of knowing her.”