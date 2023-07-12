SAVOY — Amari Johnson was caught in a surprise shower on Tuesday — but she didn’t seem to mind the cash being rained down on her.
Johnson is this year’s recipient of the Sandy Mazur Excellence in Leadership scholarship from Spherion.
Since the first year the employment agency awarded the scholarship, the local Savoy office has had a tradition of surprising the recipient by bringing them in for a “finalist interview” after they’d already been chosen to win.
There was an extra risk that Johnson would see through the ruse: Her brother, Jared, was surprised in the same way when he received the scholarship in 2019.
Even mom Tori Exum didn’t completely see it coming.
“I had a feeling because the way they did it with Jared was the same, but who knew?” Exum said.
It worked out. Johnson arrived at the Savoy Spherion office and answered some questions about what she would do “if” she received the scholarship in a video to send to the company.
As she answered the final question, employees snuck into the room to toss confetti and ribbons, revealing that she was the winner.
The bills they showered her with were fake, but the $3,000 scholarship is all real and will go toward Johnson’s time at Parkland College and then Clark Atlanta University.
Once she saw some of the gifts Spherion gave her to celebrate the scholarship, Johnson remembered her brother getting the same.
“I think I stole this water bottle from him,” Johnson said.
The Sandy Mazur scholarship is merit-based, awarded to an applicant who is involved in community service — and Johnson certainly fits the bill.
She reported that in the last four years, she has completed 1,178 hours of community service, 423 of which were from this last year alone.
Johnson has organized an Urbana college fair to bring representatives from historically Black colleges and universities in contact with local students and organized a blood drive earlier this year.
In her scholarship application, she also mentioned volunteering at food pantries, for park cleanups, for the Special Olympics and more.
Exum is proud of her daughter’s giving spirit.
“I’ve never had to force her to do things for others,” Exum said.
Exum also said that her daughter is business-minded, down to choosing to take some time at a community college purely for the savings.
This was evidenced early in Johnson’s life when she started her custom T-shirt business at age 13.
Her Etsy store saw success with orders from fraternities and sororities wanting custom shirts, but she started out looking to dress her friends and classmates.
“Honestly, I was tired of seeing everybody wear the same thing,” Johnson said.
She plans to major in business administration to build on her skills and be her own boss one day.
In the meantime, Johnson is keeping busy with work through the University of Illinois and the Urbana Country Club on top of summer classes to get a jump start on college.
Johnson said that her commitment to giving is like how some UI fans claim the school colors run in their veins.
“I bleed community service,” Johnson said.