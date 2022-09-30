URBANA — Some Urbana High schoolers managed to bring home a victory on their home turf during Homecoming Week.
Without a varsity football team to take the field, UHS classes showed their spirit in a hard-fought Wednesday evening game of Capture the Flag.
Junior Cedric Sabin captained “Team Boom” to a dominating victory.
“It was a shutout; it wasn’t even close,” Sabin said.
“It was friendly, but competitive,” said senior Matika Pounginjai.
A month-and-a-half after the Urbana Tigers canceled their varsity football season, students have been finding new ways to embrace the spirit of competition during homecoming.
“Even though we don’t have a varsity team this year, we still wanted to build that school spirit up,” said Urbana High Assistant Principal Christine Rinkenberger. “Our goal was to reignite with some tried and true traditions but also some new things for kids to get involved with, that hopefully will continue on in the future.”
Today, it’s back with the old: After a two-year hiatus, Urbana’s homecoming parade will kick off at 3:30 p.m., winding through downtown Urbana with each of the classes’ parade floats on display. (Three secret judges will name a winning float this morning.)
The freshmen, like Leah Smith, are going with a billiards table theme for their float this year. Making 8-ball decorations out of chicken wire was harder than they anticipated, Smith said, but she’s enjoyed the bonding that evening float-building sessions in the school’s auto shop have brought.
“We’ve had some good laughs and figured it out,” Smith said. “It’s just fun to hang out with a ton of people that are my age, and meet upperclassmen.”
Capture the Flag was a first, but some other typical athletic events have shared homecoming week attention. The school encouraged students to show up for JV football, soccer, volleyball, swimming and tennis matches scheduled earlier this week.
“I guess we all tried harder knowing there was some spotlight on us,” said Pounginjai, a tennis player.
Like practically every class of high schoolers in the United States, Urbana students are still getting used to in-person school after a couple years in and out of Zoom classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unlike at last year’s event, Saturday’s homecoming dance won’t require a negative COVID-19 test to attend, and it’ll be hosted indoors.
Does the lack of a football team make the week a bit anticlimactic? It’s hard to tell for this batch of students.
“I really like football games, and missing out on that my first year was kind of sad,” Smith said.
“But I’m trying my hardest to be in spirit, because it’s my first year and I want to make the most of it.”
“Personally, I feel like it’s not that big of a deal, but at the same time it is, because it’s a school activity that every other school has, so some people probably feel down about that,” Sabin added.
Perhaps the energy has been transferred to other class events.
“I still hope our float builders are doing good with that so we can win that, too,” he said.
After a schoolwide pep rally today, Urbana High School’s homecoming parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Race and Iowa streets.
Viewers can catch student floats and clubs snaking along Urbana streets, led by the the high school marching band. They’ll hang a right on Main Street, then head south on Vine before returning to the high school’s parking lot.