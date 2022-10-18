amari johnson
Urbana High School senior Amari Johnson stands at the bottom of the school’s front steps with one of the bags that will be given out to the first 200 attendees of the college fair she organized, set for Thursday in the gym.

URBANA — The way Urbana High School senior Amari Johnson sees it, all students should get a chance to visit with representatives from historically Black colleges and universities and learn the options available to them without having to make a trip out of town.

So she’s making that opportunity available herself.

Johnson has organized a free college fair featuring historically Black colleges and universities, and high school students from the community and throughout the area are invited to attend.

It will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the gym at Urbana High School.

Johnson said she’s been to a couple of HBCU college fairs in Danville, “but I really wanted people to have a way to learn about these colleges in their hometown before making a move to go visit them.”

So far, 15 colleges have committed to attend and help give students a glimpse of college life at their institutions.

Also included will be other information for college-bound students on financial aid, mental and physical health, eating on a budget, voter registration, college-application preparation and Divine Nine Black fraternities and sororities. There will also be raffles for prizes.

Johnson’s mother, Urbana school board member Tori Exum-Johnson, said her 16-year-old daughter has had opportunities to visit college campuses, and had the idea to host this college fair when she was a freshman — but wasn’t able to carry it out sooner due to pandemic-related restrictions.

Her daughter has a passion for helping those less fortunate, and that has been fostered through their church and many years as a Girl Scout, Exum-Johnson said.

Amari Johnson stays busy. In addition to school and several community and service activities, she has a part-time job at the Urbana Country Club. And for the past few years, she’s also been the owner/operator of her own online business selling custom T-shirts, custom bling shoes, purses, bags, pins, notebooks, custom color lip glosses and other items.

“People usually come to me with an idea and I bring it to life on a T-shirt or whatever kind of clothing they want,” she said.

A 2019 winner of the Young Entrepreneur program award through the Champaign Public Library, she said she plans to major in business in college and pursue a real-estate license.

“I know that business can take you a number of places,” she said.

More information on the upcoming college fair is available on this website: cuhbcu.com

