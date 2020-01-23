URBANA — Urbana High School student Timothy Tull was named January’s Youth of the Month by the Exchange Club of Urbana.
Each month, the organization recognizes one high school student who displays “superior qualities of leadership, scholarship, athletic ability and industry.” At the end of the year, the organization will choose a Youth of the Year from the pool of monthly winners, who can then go on to compete for the title in the Lincolnland District.
Tull is part of the 21st Century program and serves as department aide for two class periods a day. He volunteers at Camp Drake, the Urbana Free Library and Salt & Light Ministries. His post-high-school plans include majoring in library sciences at Parkland College before transferring to Southern Illinois University to further his studies.
The Exchange Club is a national service organization with an emphasis on patriotism, community improvement, youth achievement and the prevention of child abuse.