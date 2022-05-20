URBANA — Urbana High sophomore Eve Foley never grasped how much she was volunteering until she was prompted to sum up her service hours from the last year.
“I didn’t even realize how much I had done,” she said. Projects at Habitat for Humanity, a school volunteering club and more clearly added up.
On Tuesday, Foley and 40 other students with her service pedigree were recognized for their work at the district’s “Honors Night,” receiving pins and certificates with official city seals as the first-ever honorees of the Mayoral Recognition Program.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said the program grew out of a request from several community members who asked how the city and district could formally celebrate the kids making thoughtful volunteer contributions to the area.
To qualify, high-schoolers had to document at least 30 hours of community service from the last academic year. Students who reported 50, 75 or 100 or more hours of service received bronze, silver and gold seals on their certificates, respectively, plus pins of recognition.
“This was an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the wonderful things these kids were doing,” Marlin said. “Small acts can add up to really big change. We want this to become a permanent program.”
Most students applied for the distinction, but some were nominated. Either way, their recorded volunteer impacts — 2,374 total documented hours, to be exact — filled critical needs for local organizations.
Senior Myra Stevens founded her school’s Civic Engagement Club this year, and the group has made plenty of stops: Members worked at the last Women’s March, helped register people to vote, volunteered for Salt and Light and hosted a food drive for Ukrainian refugees alongside University of Illinois students, among other projects.
Stevens remembers volunteering from a young age, she said, including packing up food during drives at State Farm Center as a kid.
“For me personally, I have the privilege to be able to volunteer, which motivates me to,” she said. “I know not everyone does, so I try to take advantage of the opportunities.”
Senior Carmen Sanchez joined Stevens’ club this year, looking to “do something more fun” with her life after two years of inactivity during the pandemic.
After participating in a Habitat for Humanity home build this spring, Sanchez and fellow senior Jaylin Ward saw what volunteer work can do for the lives of others. They also witnessed the reward it could bring for themselves.
“It felt like we had a family-type bond over the course of the build,” said Ward, soon to be an Eagle Scout. “It’s an eternally grateful feeling to be good enough to do this and be a part of this.”
The volunteering didn’t just happen after school. All four students posted motivational sticky notes on the lockers of their Urbana classmates during finals and AP exams.
Keeping the recognition program could promote this behavior for future classes, students said. The way Stevens sees it, none of her fellow honorees did it for the glory.
“I feel like the people who applied for the (mayoral) program are just people that volunteer, that’s just the normal thing for them,” Stevens said. “And I’m glad they’re getting the recognition they deserve.”