URBANA — The Urbana school board approved an agreement with the city Tuesday night to install full-time resource officers at both the middle and high schools.
The board voted 6-0 in favor of the agreement and rejected an amendment to conceal the officers’ guns by a vote of 4-2. Board member Ruth Ann Fisher wasn’t present.
The board had voted 4-3 in November to approve the agreement, but the city council amended it earlier this month to add an annual review of the program, so the school board needed to vote on it again.
Of the 23 residents who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, 14 expressed support, while the others had various concerns about a police presence in the schools.
Police Chief Bryant Seraphin said he supports the annual review, but not concealing the officers’ weapons.
He said he wants officers to have “access to all of their tools” while acknowledging the fear some have of guns and said he hopes the modified uniform officers will wear will make them “a little more approachable.”
Board member Peggy Patten, who proposed having the officers conceal their weapons, questioned why it was necessary for the guns to be displayed when officers haven’t used them in the past 27 years that the program has been in place.
“It seems like we’re sending a strong message that doesn’t need to be sent,” she said.
The two officers will be an increase from the single part-time officer that’s historically been in place at the high school, but the agreement will formalize a situation that’s already somewhat in place this school year.
After a fight in February at the high school resulted in several students being sent to jail and left one teacher hospitalized, Urbana police stationed an officer there five days a week.
And this school year, the city added an officer to the middle school, according to Seraphin.
While the city has been covering most of the costs right now, with the intergovernmental agreement, it would pay a one-time cost of $103,813, while the school district would pay $321,300 annually for the officers.
Under the agreement, the officers will handle criminal matters but won’t enforce school regulations.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Patten tried to get the board to reconsider its vote last month and instead have one officer between the two schools.
She needed one of the four members who voted for the agreement last month to make the motion, but none did.