URBANA — The Urbana school board has approved a new three-year contract with its teachers union.
The contract, already ratified a week ago by the Urbana Education Association, was approved by the school board unanimously Tuesday.
Contract negotiations had been underway since November.
Highlights include average pay increases for licensed staff of $3,100 for Year 1 and $2,000 for each of the second and third years, plus step increases based on years of service.
Also included is a higher hourly starting pay for teaching assistants of $18 for the first year, $18.50 for the second year and $19 for the third year, plus additional annual increases for years of service and education beyond a high school diploma.
Other highlights include allowing new hires year-to-year credit for all previous years of teaching experience; designated stipends for teaching positions that are hard to hire, recruit and retain; and increases in personal leave based on years of service in the district.
The contract also includes financial incentives for staff with certain professional licenses and certifications and the creation of a joint student discipline committee to meet annually regarding discipline guidelines and procedures.
The new contract further increased the number of years, from two to four, that a 5.25 percent raise can be locked in for teachers and union support-staff members who notify the district that they plan to retire.
“We are excited about the leverage that this new contract will bring Urbana in our ability to recruit high-quality candidates to our district while also retaining our amazing, innovative and creative staff," Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said.
Union President Mark Foley said his group’s goal was to make Urbana a place where new teachers want to come and veteran teachers want to stay.
“We believe this contract goes a long way toward accomplishing that goal,” he said.