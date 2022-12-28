URBANA — The Urbana school board has decided not to merge its two elementary school Spanish-English programs into one building next year, but more discussion is on the way.
After hearing the urgent remarks of dual-language teachers and administrators who said a single building would improve the program — and equally urgent remarks from some parents who said consolidating the program would be a disservice to some students — the board is set to discuss its next steps at a Jan. 3 study session.
“Frankly, I am personally concerned that we could end up losing a large portion of our dual-language teachers to Champaign, where they have a brand-new, shiny, single-building program,” board President Paul Poulosky said. “We owe it to them to give them some clarity on what the district’s requirements are, what the board will need to make a decision, and a possible timing.”
The district’s 19-member dual-language committee, made up of administrators, teachers and parents, was tasked a year ago with finding ways to improve Urbana’s bilingual program. This fall, most of them voted to recommend consolidating the entire program at Leal Elementary starting in the 2023-’24 school year, creating a one-school model similar to Champaign’s International Prep Academy.
At the moment, the bilingual classes are taught from kindergarten through fifth-grade in two “strands” at both Leal and Dr. Preston Williams elementaries.
About 400 kids are enrolled, two-thirds of whom identify as Hispanic or Latino. Teachers and staff in the program argue that a single building would improve students’ immersion, employee retention and collaboration, and help Spanish-speaking parents, among other things.
But some parents of monolingual Urbana students spoke out against the measure during the public-comment portion of recent school board meetings, arguing that parents outside the dual-language program were unfairly excluded from the discussion and that Latino families hadn’t been heard from enough to warrant a decision.
The school board planned to vote on the measure at its Dec. 13 meeting but canceled the vote a week before that when most members present indicated they wouldn’t support it.
Several board members remarked that the one-school model seemed like the best long-term solution, but logistical concerns — around reassigning students next year and whether Leal had enough space to hold the program — won the day.
“We were, at the end of the day, tasked with a very specific vote, and that vote was ‘Leal, next year,’” board member Brian Ogolsky said at Tuesday’s meeting. “And I believe many of us articulated that a ‘no’ right now doesn’t mean we are opposed to dual-language in one building. I think many of us were very clear that we need to work toward that and are likely to support it.
“The building and the timing is what tipped me the other way, and frankly, I don’t think one more week would’ve changed that.”
Maggie Byrne, a fifth-grade dual-language teacher, spoke alongside eight of her colleagues in the program during public comment at Tuesday’s meeting, reaffirming their desire for a single dual-language building.
“We would like to request a list of plans or answers that the board needs to vote ‘yes’ for a one-school model in the future,” Byrne said. “We recognize this is a huge change that’ll be difficult for everybody, but we are committed to doing that work.”
“If not now, then when?” added Guadalupe Ricconi, Urbana’s director of multilingual programs. “I believe the Latine community and the DL program deserve to know when you feel is the appropriate time to validate their concerns.”
There are several action items swirling on the horizon for Urbana’s elementary schools. Its neighborhood schools haven’t been redistricted in more than 20 years, and Wiley Elementary is due for a renovation, which will eventually displace its students.
What board members will be seeking next month: “a plan to make a plan,” for the future of the dual-language program, Poulosky said.
“I want to try to establish a little more clarity than what we have now,” he said.
“Until we start moving in a direction, I’m scared to death we’re going to lose some amazing staff who make huge differences in the lives of kids every day in this district, if they don’t think the environment allows them to do their jobs to the best of their ability.”