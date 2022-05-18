URBANA — During a marathon meeting that started early and lasted until nearly midnight, the Urbana school board voted to keep its school resource officer program for the next three years.
In the fifth hour of a packed board agenda, board members voted 4-3 to renew the district’s agreement with the city, which provides one full-time Urbana police officer for both the middle and high schools.
The new agreement will see the city chip in 25 percent of total costs for the officers. The district had been paying the full cost before.
The district expects to spend $270,000 in the first year of the new contract.
The Urbana City Council will also have to vote on the measure at a future meeting, Mayor Diane Marlin said.
“In general, it’s more common for SRO costs to be shared between cities and school districts, so that’s what we’re doing this time around,” Marlin said in an email.
Urbana's middle and high schools have had a school resource officer of some kind since 1993. In prior arrangements, the city covered the entire cost of the program, Marlin said.
Before Urbana brought back its two-officer program in 2019, it had one part-time officer for both the middle and high schools.
Board members Brian Ogolsky, Tori Exum, Brenda Carter and President Paul Poulosky voted in favor of the agreement at Tuesday night's meeting. Ravi Hasanadka, Lara Orr and Anne Hall voted no.