URBANA — Documents released Tuesday show that the Urbana school district’s settlement with former superintendent Don Owen was worth $100,000.
A day after the deal was approved by the Urbana school board, the district released a copy of the settlement to The News-Gazette in response to an open records request.
Of the $100,000, two-thirds will go to Owen, and a third will go to his attorney, Ron Langacker, according to the document.
The payments will be made by the district’s insurance carrier.
Owen had sued his former employer for alleged retaliation when it didn’t renew his contract.
In his 2019 lawsuit, Owen accused the board of firing him for questioning an audit ordered by the board of the hiring of several minority faculty and staff members.
Under the terms of the settlement, Owen agreed to drop the suit, and the district didn’t admit any liability.
The two sides also agreed not to disparage each other, and Owen agreed not to seek future employment or volunteer opportunities with the district.
Both sides issued agreed-upon statements after the settlement was approved.
“My goal as superintendent of Urbana School District 116 was to create a challenging and supportive educational environment for all students. I am proud of the bold actions we took to increase opportunities for students,” Owen said in a statement released by Langacker.
“The Board has denied and continues to deny any and all allegations of wrongdoing claimed by Dr. Owen,” the school board said in its own statement. “However, the board takes very seriously its role as the steward of the taxpayers’ money and is keenly aware of the significant costs and expenses in defending Dr. Owen’s lawsuit.”