URBANA — Urbana’s school board will hear a recommendation tonight to combine its current two-school elementary program for dual-language Spanish and English students into one school, despite most surveyed parents and students of the program preferring the current model.
Currently, two Urbana elementary schools — Dr. Preston L. Williams Jr. and Leal — teach tracks of Spanish-English dual-language students, combining native speakers of both languages into the same classrooms.
(Yankee Ridge has a French-English dual-language track.)
Students are taught in both languages during class days — of the combined 824 students enrolled at both Dr. Williams and Leal, 47 percent are taught in the Spanish dual-language program.
The program continues in Urbana’s middle and high schools.
The district’s Spanish dual-language program primarily serves students who are learning English as their second language. Of the 387 Urbana elementary students enrolled, 66 percent speak Spanish at home and 67 percent identify as Latino or Hispanic.
A committee of district administrators, teachers and a few parents of dual-language learners has recommended to convert one of these schools into the district’s sole location for Spanish dual-language elementary students, mainly for the hope of improving hiring and retention for program teachers and staff, its presentations say.
“When you have a program that services Spanish-speaking families, where there might not be native English speakers, you want to have front desk and principals and librarians and school psychologists who can speak Spanish,” school board President Paul Poulosky said.
“Being able to have people who are bilingual in both buildings is a challenge for these programs.”
The one-school recommendation will be made at tonight’s board meeting, though the presentation includes some contradictory survey feedback, in which most of the surveyed parents and students of the dual-language program said they preferred the current two-school model over a one-school program. Feedback from program teachers was mixed.
The recommendation won’t be put to a vote tonight, though. “It’ll be a discussion,” Poulosky said.
For the last four months, the dual-language committee has met twice a month to assess the state of the Spanish bilingual program, Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said. The committee discussed potential paths forward for the dual-language program at the last meeting.
According to Multilingual program Director Guadalupe Ricconi, the dual-language program had seven long-term substitute teachers this academic year.
A change from the current two-school “strand” model for dual-language education would uproot the elementary schools’ current location-based enrollment. If the board chose to adopt a one-school model, all non-dual-language students in whichever school is selected as the site would be forced to relocate.
“We have been getting feedback that there would be an appearance of dual-language being segregated or isolated, as well as risking the loss of cross-cultural understanding from some of the other buildings who are housing dual-language programs,” Ricconi said at the last meeting.
Survey says ...
The following data is taken from the committee’s slide deck that will be presented at tonight’s meeting, available on the Urbana school board’s Google Drive folder.
The committee surveyed parents of students in the dual-language program and received 127 responses: Overall, about 75 percent of parents preferred to keep the current two-school model.
That trend matched up for Latino and Hispanic parents who were surveyed. In all, 27 of the 36 Latino parents who responded wanted to keep the two-school model. Three preferred one school, and six weren’t sure or “couldn’t answer at the time.”
The district heard from 52 Latino families in separate parent liaison small groups as well; 32 of them preferred to keep the dual-language program at two schools, 13 had no preference and four wanted to combine the dual-language program into one school.
Additionally, 255 dual-language students, grades 5 to 11 and majority Latino, were surveyed. About 47 percent preferred the two-school model, 22 percent liked a one-school model and the rest weren’t sure or had no preference.
Nine of 19 responding dual-language classroom teachers — from the elementary, middle and high school levels — preferred a one-school model, while four wanted to keep two schools and six had no preference. Another 34 non-dual-language teachers, support and specialized teachers responded to the survey, with less than a quarter of them preferring a one-school model.
The committee also surveyed 28 of its 31 members, but did not reach a majority: about 46 percent of members said they favored a one-school model, while 21 percent preferred to keep the two-school model and 21 percent wanted more information. The rest had no preference.
In justifying the recommendation against the survey data, the committee’s slides say the response rate wasn’t adequate to draw conclusions, pointing out that most respondents were from Leal, and that narrative responses in the surveys “frequently stated misconceptions about what a whole model would mean for students and families.”
‘Won’t be a quick thing’
The committee did not comment on which elementary school, between Leal or Dr. Williams, would be preferred as the center for all Spanish/English dual-language learning.
None of the monolingual families at either school were surveyed by the committee for this recommendation. The committee’s presentation said this measure would’ve been out of the scope of their charge to review strengths and challenges of the dual-language program.
“One component of that discussion was to review the current strand model and compare it to other possible models that would address the space and staffing concerns,” a slide says. “The feedback needed in order to have these discussion could only be provided by direct stakeholders — teachers, DL parents/families and DL students.”
Tonight’s presentation will occur in the front end of a loaded board agenda, ahead of a vote on whether to renew the school resource officer program. Whatever the board opts to do, Poulosky said, the next academic year will be spent planning for.
“This won’t be a quick thing, we’ll have lots of opportunities for public input,” Poulosky said. “I want to hear about the rationale for the committee’s recommendation, and I want to know how the recommendation would improve the program and alleviate the issues it’s facing, and what’s the consequences of going a different direction.”