URBANA — Many of the students at Urbana High School care as much about their peers’ safe driving habits as do their parents and teachers. And they practice what they preach.
That concern was recognized last night when Jennifer Brown presented the teens — members of the Project Ignition team at the school — awards from the Illinois Students Safety Program and $1,500. Brown is president of the Illinois High School and College Driver Education Association.
While classes at Urbana, including the normally in-class portion of driver’s ed, have all been done remotely, students are still learning behind the wheel. There’s no driving simulators being used as is the case in Chicago.
Nathan Watson, who with Judy Weber-Jones teaches driver’s ed and advises the Project Ignition students, said the group focuses on increased seatbelt usage and reducing reckless and distracted driving.
Watson said the chapter has done well despite the pandemic, although membership numbers at meetings have dropped. The group was getting ready to do a traffic safety day before the stay-in-place order was issued last March.
Weber-Jones said the teens have adapted.
“Our students had to be a little more creative to get the safety message out,” Weber-Jones said.
And said Watson: “These kids have worked really hard for basically three years. It’s time for them to receive recognition.”
Urbana Project Ignition has been one of the top 20 PI programs in the country the past three years. They received another banner last night from the National Youth Leadership Council and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as school of the year. The $1,500 presented by Brown will pay for the club to give a presentation at the American Driver and Traffic Safety Education Administration national conference in Knoxville, Tenn., in July at the National Student Safety Program.
Urbana PI also received a $2,500 grant from the Driver Education Teacher Endorsement Program, and Watson was named adviser of the year.
Members Francky Maemble and Park Mitchell received the senior and junior leadership awards, respectively, and Maemble was named student of the year.
The PI chapter has put out a number of traffic messages-videos on safety topics ranging from seatbelts to motorcycles to construction zones.
They have also put together sports bags for all of Urbana’s teams that contain water bottles that bear the Project Ignition logo.
To help train teens to get in the habit of ignoring their cellphones while driving, the students must lock the phones in a cabinet when they come for in-person driver’s ed instruction, Weber-Jones said. And then when it comes time to drive, they put the phone in the trunk.
“So that way it carries over from what they did in the classroom so they stay focused behind the wheel without any distractions,” Weber-Jones said.
Watson said he focuses the most on eliminating the distractions “because that’s what I see.”
“Driving in the community in the afternoon and evening, the amount of people I see on the phone is shocking,” he said. “My hope is (to reach) the students in my class and ... their parents and loved ones and hope it takes off, at least in the community.”
Weber-Jones has been teaching driver’s ed and driver safety for 36 years. She started Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School’s PI program in 2005-06. GCMS won Best of the Best Project Ignition National Champion in Philadelphia in 2006 after receiving the top state award earlier in the year.
That group won the award for best chapter in the state. In 2016, Weber-Jones became the first teacher in Illinois to win the American Driver Traffic Safety Education Association Teacher Excellence Award in Portland, Ore., after receiving the state award earlier in the year.
The Champaign resident retired from the GCMS district at the end of that school year and now teaches drivers-ed part time at Urbana.
Weber-Jones said Urbana Project Ignition wouldn’t be possible without the funding, training and support by the National Youth Leadership Council (NYLC) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).