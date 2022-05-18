CHAMPAIGN — Above the large, open cafeteria and auditorium space in the middle of the new International Prep Academy building is a decoration on the wall that reads, “Make a difference,” with its Spanish translation, “Hacer la diferencia.”
More like it will fill out the space in the month ahead, as construction crews prepare to remove the equipment that’s still scattered across the building and turn over the gleaming new structure over to staff.
“We’re on schedule despite challenges,” said Michael Hernandez of Broeren Russo Construction. “We’re pushing ahead, and things are going well.”
Those challenges go all the way back to the early stages of the project, when the footprint of the building was pushed back after the construction crew discovered a storm sewer that was in a different spot than city maps had suggested.
The project team has faced supply-chain issues that have ramped up recently, but Hernandez said the project is still set for substantial completion at the end of June, with much of the site work wrapping up by August, when students will begin class.
The building was designed with flexibility in mind. Classrooms contain collaboration areas that span both classes and dedicated breakout spaces. The cafeteria area, which can be seen from a second-floor overhang, is able to be transformed into a seating area.
“We found it was important to find multiple uses for every space,” said Mark Ritz of BLDD Architects. The cafeteria “is not going to be used for dining all day long, so it’s going to function for other things throughout the day. And for performances, why build a separate auditorium?”
The building features one more major area of flexibility in that it was designed with the idea that a middle school wing could be added if the district decides to make the dual-language school its first K-8 building. The gym, cafeteria and library were built with the middle school students in mind.
On the southeast corner of the building sits a wide-open grass field that will connect with an adjoining park. That space will be the site of the middle school wing if it’s eventually built.
A large drop-off area and parking lot will be installed behind the old building, making for a more fluid drop-off procedure off Kirby Avenue. The old building, which was formerly Carey Busey Elementary, would turn into more parking and green space if and when it’s demolished and replaced by a new middle school wing.
“What we wanted to do was pull everything away from the street, to take the big line of cars off of the street,” Ritz said. “Because that’s a very congested street, and when traffic backs up out there with either buses or cars, it’s dangerous. Having everything pulled back makes it much safer.”
The $24.33 million International Prep Academy building will be among the last of renovations paid for with money approved in a 2016 referendum, which altogether cost $289.7 million. When first discussed in 2020, a middle school addition was set to cost about $15 million for a district that is running low on space at that level.