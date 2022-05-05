VILLA GROVE — For administrators at Villa Grove State Bank, supporting hard-working, successful high school students with scholarships is easy.
“We really like to promote these kids. They may come back and live here and remember what we did to help them out,” said bank President Lisa Corum.
That’s why, for more than 20 years, the bank has sponsored a student-of-the-month and a student-of-the-year program that comes with a cash reward.
“They are always upstanding kids who do things in the community, have good grades and are all-around good kids,” Corum said.
While the bank’s support may not sound that remarkable, what is mind-boggling is how this small Douglas County community with a population of about 2,400 generates tens of thousands of dollars in scholarship funds annually for graduating high school seniors year after year.
There are approximately 190 students in the four-year high school.
Since the honors program’s inception around 1980, there have been 1,880 scholarships awarded for a whopping total of $1,123,945, said Caleb Sims, guidance counselor at the high school for the last 10 years.
On Tuesday, at its 42nd honors banquet, 24 of the school’s 40 seniors received $46,450 in scholarships that were generated locally. That doesn’t include scholarships or grants given to students by the colleges or universities they plan to attend, Sims noted, adding that several seniors have chosen a post-graduation path that doesn’t immediately include college.
“It’s amazing. Every year, the scholarship donors show up again and again. I just marvel at their generosity to invest in our students,” he said, noting there are donors in Florida, Colorado and California with ties to Villa Grove High School.
This year, the school gave out 98 individual scholarships, said Sims, meaning many of the recipients received as many as three or more awards.
Each year after Christmas break, Sims puts a letter in the mail to scholarship donors who have given in the past to see if they want to continue their support. Most answer quickly in the affirmative.
“We always get a few new donors every year that decide they want to join in,” he said.
By March, he compiles a list of available awards and what, if any, stipulations the donors attach so that students can begin the application process.
“About half of the donors like to (personally) choose their recipients based on the applications the students fill out, and the other half goes to our committee here at the high school” to choose the recipients, Sims said.
He said awards range from $100 to $2,500 and are based on all kinds of criteria such as grades, character, volunteer work or where the graduate intends to go to college and what they plan to study.
The awards are made at the annual honors banquet, which includes a catered meal.
“We try to make it as special as possible,” said Sims, who said there’s a pleasant anticipatory vibe at the celebratory banquet.
“We keep it under wraps until that night,” Sims said. “It’s very exciting for the students and their families and the donors as well,” many of whom attend so they can personally hand over their money to a deserving student.
Sims said he couldn’t immediately estimate the number of donors but said many have given all 42 years of the program.
“It’s just very rewarding watching how willing they are to give,” he said. “It’s our future leaders they are investing in.”