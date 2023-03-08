Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — On the eve of their IHSA tournament appearance last year, high school hoopers from Chicago’s 3A powerhouse Simeon lined up for shootaround in the St. Matthew Catholic School gym.
In the stands sat a modest audience of the school’s fifth- through eighth-graders, dressed in their signature green, taking it all in.
“Simeon was a class act — they go all around the United States, and they’re used to having people watch them,” said St. Matt’s athletic director Scott Runyan. “The kids from last year were excited to see a team that good competing. If they see some good basketball players, it makes them want to go out and play basketball, too.
“On Simeon’s side, they just gained a bunch of new fans.”
This week, St. Matt’s is doing it all over again, stepping up as one of several local schools offering their gyms to IHSA tournament teams for final practices.
For the second year in a row, the IHSA Boys Basketball State Finals will be hosted at State Farm Center, with games tipping off on Thursday and rolling along until championship games on Saturday.
After a 25-year stint in Peoria, Illinois’ final high school boys basketball tournament has returned to Champaign, where the state’s top teams battled for the first 77 years of the playoff.
Including St. Matthew Catholic, a total of eight Champaign-Urbana schools are letting teams use their facilities for hour-and-a-half-long practices before the big games: Centennial High School, Holy Cross, Judah Christian, Jefferson Middle, St. Thomas More High, Urbana Middle and Urbana High School.
From what Urbana High athletic director Steve Waller has seen, these final practices are usually “cleanup” sessions for the teams, running key plays but keeping the attitude light.
“It seems like they’re here for business but at the same time here to enjoy the experience,” Waller said.
All the volunteering schools are ready and willing to accommodate visitors, Waller said. They want to keep the tourney in town. Urbana usually hosts teams outside school hours.
“I think it’s important for schools to partner with the IHSA in providing spaces, particularly since we’re in the community and it’s going to impact the community in such a great way,” he said.
By Tuesday morning, Waller wasn’t sure which schools would be walking through Urbana’s gym doors come tournament time. It’s all about lining up schedules that work with the teams’ arrivals.
Last year, Urbana hosted Liberty and Scales Mound, among others.
“I did find myself rooting for them — I meet with the teams and coaches and athletic directors when they arrive,” Waller said. “It’s a great way to meet new people.”
The timing of the tournament matches well with many of these schools’ schedules, as parent-teacher conferences and spring breaks abound at the end of the week.
So there might not be as many kids intently watching the New Trier Trevians when they visit St. Matt’s on Friday morning, but Runyan is just happy to give a helping hand and a spacious practice spot to a few successful basketball squads.
“We have an outstanding gym, especially for a middle school,” he said. “We think it’s great to have the state tourney back here in Champaign, and we would love to have it for years and years.
“If we can do our part by hosting a few 90-minute practices, it’s a small price to pay.”