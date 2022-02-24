TOLONO — Bill Gingold learned to count in a log cabin at a Siberian lumber camp, where the older kids, like his brother Sam, would etch numbers into sawdust on the floor.
They didn’t have school, or teachers for that matter. So the children adapted, and taught each other.
“It was much like a dry-erase board,” Gingold described to an audience of Unity Junior High eighth-graders. “We didn’t have the instructional tools you do.”
Back then, he was Baruch, a 3-year-old Jewish boy born in Warsaw, Poland. The day after his birth on Sept. 20, 1939, Nazi forces bombed the hospital he was born in. Six days later, Poland surrendered to Nazi Germany.
These are slices of life from the Holocaust the now-82-year-old Gingold shared Wednesday morning with eighth-grade English classes at the school in Tolono.
Gingold, who now lives in Urbana with his wife, Phyllis, fit as much of his story as he could into the two 25-minute class periods, focusing on the conditions that he and his family endured in the first dozen years of his life.
“He is a primary source,” Brian Kahn, a professor emeritus at the University of Illinois-Springfield and chair of the Champaign-Urbana Jewish Federation's Holocaust Education Center, explained to the students. “This may well be the first time a Holocaust survivor has spoken in Tolono.”
Like his mother, Leah, Gingold has waited until his 80s to publicly share his memories of life during the Holocaust.
His parents never spoke of these desperate years until Gingold’s nephew Jeffrey approached his grandmother in hopes of documenting her story. After several years of recorded interviews with Leah and his father, Sam, Jeffrey synthesized their experiences and his own research into a book: “Tunnel, Smuggle, Collect: A Holocaust Boy.”
It was in those pages that Gingold found the origin of one of his mother’s curious habits. Whenever the family went out to eat, she would take small pieces of solid food — like sugar cubes or crackers — and stow them away in a handkerchief.
It was a carry-over from motherhood during the Holocaust, a habit she began to prolong his own survival.
“I was a baby, and the struggle was to keep me alive,” Gingold said. “So whenever she got any crumbs of food, or pieces of sugar, she would wrap them in a handkerchief. And whenever I would make sounds as a baby, she would pop them in my mouth to keep me quiet. Because we were hiding.
“Parents did all kinds of things to keep their children alive,” he said. “It was a dominant Jewish concept of survivors: What can I do to keep my kids alive so they can continue?”
For years, his brother was the de facto spokesperson for his family’s story of survival and escape. Sam Gingold passed away in 2018 at age 84.
Ask Bill why he took up the mantle, and he’ll answer frankly: “All of my immediate family are dead.” For the last couple years, he’s done a handful of speaking engagements, with the encouragement of Kahn.
“I’m the only one who can move it forward for some people,” Gingold said. “So I do the best I can.”
Years on the run
Once the planes of the Luftwaffe began the 20-day siege of Warsaw, the Gingolds knew they had to escape.
Bill’s parents, Duvid and Leah, along with Sam and his uncle Froim and aunt Chava, fled with him to the Russian border, alongside thousands of other Jewish and non-Jewish refugees.
German fighter planes shot at the escaping families, picking off those who didn’t entrench themselves in gullies or find forest cover. Thousands were killed.
Eventually, the Gingolds made it to the border. They were stopped by Russian soldiers, and because the Soviet Union then had a non-aggression pact with Germany, they were shipped back to a Warsaw apartment that had been spared by the bombing. Bombs destroyed about 10 percent of the city’s buildings and heavily damaged another 40 percent, according to modern estimates.
The Gingolds shared a single room, with no lights, heat or mattresses, and were fed starvation rations — about 300 calories a day. Children ate first, and they shared a bathroom with several other families.
For more than two years, they were six of 400,000 Jews packed into the Warsaw Ghetto, a 1.3-square-mile area of the capital enclosed by brick walls topped with barbed wire. Jews constituted about a third of the city’s population but occupied just 2 percent of its geographical area.
“Survival was a tremendous issue,” Gingold said. “Sanitation was terrible, there were no medical supplies. There was no medical care, with the exception of a few Jewish doctors, who had to deal with the same issues as the rest of the people.”
Bombings, shootings and beatings were regular then, as were smuggling and bartering with black-market sources, reached by tunnels dug by those held inside.
Sam was just 7 years old when he was forced to collect corpses on the street, which piled up amid starvation, disease and German cruelty.
As families grew more desperate, they began to dig tunnels under the walls to nearby cemeteries, which the Nazis rarely checked, Gingold said. Some escaped through sewers, if the Gestapo didn’t catch them first.
Sam became a tunnel digger at age 8. In January 1942, after more than two years of internment, the Gingolds made it through one of the tunnels, bouncing from farm to farm in search of sympathetic families to stay with.
Eventually, they reached the Russian border once again. By this time, the Nazis had violated the non-aggression pact by invading Russia, so the soldiers who met them there loaded the Gingolds on a train that took them to a lumber work camp in Siberia. Everyone in the immediate family survived, but at this point, Aunt Chava and Uncle Froim were separated from the family.
This is where Bill, or Baruch’s, current-day memory begins in earnest. He remembers, as a 3-year-old, gazing at the barren Siberian tundra. Massive snow drifts 20 feet high painted the horizon and kept him and his peers indoors.
For the nearly 11 months he spent in Siberia, Gingold was mostly around other children.
“Kids, by nature, love open play,” he said. “We could eat, we were fed and we were kept warm. The kids were safe, and we were kids.”
So they made the most of it, he said. They made their own hockey sticks out of the ice and used lumber as pucks.
“You picked up the natural environment to play with,” Gingold said. “We adapted to it, because we had no choice.”
In November 1942, the Gingolds were allowed to leave the lumber camp. They moved about Russia and eventually found their way to Kazakhstan.
When Germany surrendered in 1945, the family entered the American sector in occupied Berlin. In 1946, they were sent to the Foehrenwald Displaced Persons Camp, where they stayed for six years.
The camp was divided up into streets bearing the names of U.S. states.
“Ironically, we stayed on Illinois Street,” Gingold told the students.
Life in the States
Gingold has lived in Urbana for more than 30 years with wife Phyllis. They have three children and six grandchildren.
He’s an accomplished clinician, having received his doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and two post-doctoral degrees from UCLA and the University of Minnesota.
In 1986, he found a job as a professor of family medicine at the University of Illinois, and he’s stayed ever since.
His story in the United States began in 1951, when the Gingolds were sent to Milwaukee, sponsored through immigration laws for people displaced by the Holocaust.
They went there because his parents were considered unskilled laborers, Gingold said. His mother worked at a bakery, while his father worked at a steel mill.
Baruch and Sam, then teenagers, spoke fluent Yiddish, plus a little Polish, German and some Russian. But no English.
Gingold remembers taking an academic placement test where the proctor wasn’t aware of his English illiteracy.
“I was referred for special education, until the principal informed him otherwise,” he said. “I learned the ABCs when I was in seventh grade.”
It’s fitting, then, that his first career pit stop was as a special-education teacher. He later became a clinical psychologist and gerontologist, before his decades at the UI doing family medicine.
“I put myself in the category as someone with a short attention span; I get bored very quickly for some reason,” he said. “So I try different things.”
When he was 75, he wanted to do something to “keep his mind going,” so he founded Dr. G’s Brainworks, a game and puzzle store at Market Place Mall in Champaign.
Now, he has speaking engagements to add to his life. But he prefers to answer questions from children.
Something they almost always ask about are the “fantastic piles of comic books” he used to read from a nearby thrift store in Milwaukee. Kids always ask if he still has some of them.
Or how he went from Baruch to Bill. The answer is simple.
When he became an American citizen at age 18, the judge couldn’t pronounce his Hebrew name, and asked Gingold if he wanted an American one.
Gingold’s mind darted to the old cowboy movies that he’d watch for hours at a time as a young teenager, which he credits for teaching him English. Then it hit him.
“Boom,” he said. “King of the cowboys: Bill ‘Hopalong’ Cassidy.”