ARTHUR — Arthur second-grader Jaelynn Sanchez might have been at least a little inspired by one of her teachers, Derik Eaton, when he told about his own family’s history with heart disease. Eaton’s father, grandfather and grandfather’s brother all died from the disease in their mid-50s, and his 42-year-old sister had open-heart surgery last week.
Sanchez raised $1,102.02 out of the school’s total of $6,373.36 in the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge that Eaton oversees.
Her reward: The school gymnasium will bear her name for the next year. It’s all hers, although she’ll let other people use it, and she won’t have to clean it. There’s no word if she’ll get her own set of keys.
In Detroit, you’ve got Joe Louis Arena; in St. Louis, it’s Busch Stadium, and in Cincinnati, Paul Brown Stadium. Now in Arthur, it’s Jaelynn Sanchez Gym.
The gym-naming rights were Eaton’s brainchild. Years ago, students raised money by holding jump-rope-for-heart events.
Eaton, who teaches K-6 physical education at Arthur and has been in charge of the fundraiser for several years, said the second-grader goes all out in whatever she does.
“Jaelynn is just a spitfire,” he said. “I know she wanted to see her name on the gym wall. I think she doubled” last year’s top money-raiser, Jase Kingery, who “was in the high 500s, which is incredible.”
Eaton said most of his top money-earners for the Kids Heart Challenge over the years have been fourth-, fifth- or sixth-graders.
“She gives 100 percent for me everyday in P.E.,” Eaton said, “and she treats the other kids well.”
Jaelynn said it took her about a month to raise the money.
“I raised it by the help of my family and close friends with donations,” she said.
Jaelynn’s mother, Marchita Sanchez, said her daughter worked hard at the collection.
“I remember her being very involved in it because she wanted to be first in the whole school and the gym would be named after her next year,” mom said. “That would put her name on the gym.”
Jaelynn is active in sports, playing softball, basketball, soccer and volleyball through the town’s youth sports association. She also enjoys playing video games and spending time with her friends and family.
Her favorite subject: Math.
She said she enjoys being in Eaton’s physical education class because “he’s nice.”
“He doesn’t yell at us,” she said. “He’s fun to be around.”
Eaton, who is 54, said he tells the students his family’s story, and that helps to personalize the need for advances in treating heart disease.
“I told them my story, and the kids could relate,” Eaton said, noting he has tried to maintain a healthy lifestyle, including watching his weight and being a runner until having a double hip replacement and back surgery.
“Because of these kids who go out and raise funds, these doctors have new things” to fight heart disease, Eaton said.