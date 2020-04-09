BEMENT — Bement school officials are still assessing the extent of damage caused by winds as high as 80 miles per hour that whipped through Piatt county about 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
A brick chimney toppled at Bement Elementary School, punched a hole in the roof and spilled hundreds of bricks onto the school playground.
“It busted a bunch of rafters inside, so we’re going to have to rebuild part of the roof,” said Bement School Superintendent Sheila Greenwood, who said it took a lot to snap the stout, thick, wood beams that are original to the 1899 structure.
“Those were meant to be there another 50 years,” she added.
A portion of the roof on the IT building was also blown partially off, guttering and trim is damaged or on the ground, shingles were blown off, and the new outfield fence at the baseball field was destroyed.
But Greenwood is counting her blessings.
“Two good things: No one was hurt, and secondly we’re not in school and have time to fix it,” she noted, saying the damage was extensive enough it likely would have meant cancelling classes until the roof was repaired.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln reported that a trained weather spotter estimated winds at between 70 and 80 miles per hour at about 6 p.m. two miles west southwest of Bement.
There was also damage reported in Cerro Gordo, including downed trees and several reports of roof damage.
A portion of Route 105 between Monticello and Bement was also closed Wednesday night due to storm damage and downed power lines. It was open by Wednesday morning as Ameren crews worked to repair the damage.