DANVILLE — An 18-month project that is expected to start in mid-July will results in a complete overhaul of the 1972 addition to Danville High School.
Danville-based Schomburg and Schomburg won the $8.9 million contract for the work on the addition, which sits on the north side of the school. Of that total, $8.4 million was the base bid, with furnishings to cost $534,485. The firm submitted the lowest of three bids.
Skip Truex, the school district's director of buildings and grounds, said the work will be ongoing when school is in session, with students moved to different areas of the addition.
“We will work on sections at a time and move students around in different areas and isolate different areas that we’re working on,” Truex said.
He said he has been working on the planning phase of the project for about four years.
According to Truex, the work will take place “from the basement to the top.”
The third floor (which will be the first phase) will include “collaborative-type rooms.”
“They’re pretty mobile,” Truex said. “We’re going to have modern-style dividers and use them for different functions.”
Other work will be on the second-floor library media center, gaming room, audio-video room, podcast area, broadcasting area and green room.
Also new: science, chemistry and biology labs, as well as new art rooms.
Truex said the 1972 addition is not in bad shape; it’s just outdated.
“We’re taking everything down to the bare walls and rebuilding it — new mechanicals, new HVAC, everything — new flooring, new ceiling, lighting,” he said. “The building’s not in bad shape. It just needs to come up to current standards. It’s all the same existing rooms from the original addition.”
Truex said the school board was glad to be able to select a Danville-based firm to do the work.
“That pleases the district and the Danville area as well,” he said.
Other firms submitting bids were McDowell Builders of Danville ($9.075 million) and Felmley-Dickerson Co. of Bloomington ($9.01 million).
The school board unanimously approved the Schomburg and Schomburg bid at its June meeting.
The board also approved a contract with Mason’s Masonry Restoration of Brownstown. The $198,000 contract will be for the tuckpointing on the west side of the high school and at Edison Elementary.
Also approved was a resolution to issue general obligation refunding school bonds not to exceed $4.65 million. The refinancing is expected to save about $196,000 due to a lower interest rate.