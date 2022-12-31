URBANA — In a community that’s suffered dozens of fatal opioid drug overdoses, the University of Illinois, so far, has been spared an overdose death on its Urbana-Champaign campus.
But Awais Vaid has considered the odds.
The director of the UI’s McKinley Health Center knows there have been dozens of drug-overdose deaths each year in Champaign County, and he said being prepared by making a potentially life-saving treatment widely available on campus is important to him.
“We also know students, faculty or staff are not immune or live in a bubble in the community,” Vaid said.
In early December, the UI began making the opioid-overdose reversal treatment naloxone, known commonly by the brand name Narcan, widely available on campus — including stocking it in a free health supplies vending machine at the Student Dining & Residential Programs building at 301 E. Gregory Drive, C.
Naloxone is a medication that can reverse the effects of an overdose of opioid drugs such as fentanyl and heroin and such opioid pain medicines as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine and morphine.
It can quickly restore normal breathing — and it comes with another advantage that makes it safe to administer even if it’s given in error to someone who isn’t overdosing on an opioid drug. Given to someone who hasn’t taken an opioid, it will have no effect at all.
Vaid said he knows there are people on campus taking prescription opioid pain relievers, opening the possibility for accidental overdoses. So having access to Narcan is a benefit to students, faculty and staff — whether they take these pain pills themselves or know someone who does.
“You could save a life if you have it,” he said.
In addition to the health aids vending machine location, which students access with a swipe of their ID cards, Narcan is also accessible on campus at the McKinley Health Center pharmacy and the Illini Union lower level in the Computer Lab and Student Space.
In just the first two weeks of the start of the program, 141 Narcan kits had been distributed on campus, about 64 of them obtained through the vending machine, Vaid said.
The fact that dozens of Narcan kits were accessed through the vending machine didn’t surprise him, said Vaid, an epidemiologist who formerly served as deputy director of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The vending machine is accessible around-the-clock and it’s the least restrictive option, “so you don’t have to go ask a person for it,” he said.
The UI’s partner in the Narcan program is the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, which has been making Narcan available to keep on hand at businesses and other public places in Champaign County and bringing hundreds of Narcan doses to health departments in nine other counties to make available in their communities.
Joe Trotter, harm-reduction program coordinator for the health district, said he’s excited about the new vending machine option for Narcan at the UI.
“I think it’s a low-barrier way for somebody to get Narcan without talking to somebody or having to worry about having to explain something,” he said. “Part of this is having it available as easily as possible.”
While access is easy, anyone who administers Narcan is still advised to call 911 immediately, because an overdose withdrawal can come with some side effects, Vaid said.
The UI’s Narcan initiative comes at a time of sustained opioid drug overdose deaths in the U.S., with 107,375 of these deaths occurring in the year between Jan. 1, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022. Of those deaths, 67 percent involved synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new UI program also comes at a time the U.S. has been flooded with fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills, often in fatal doses.
The Drug Enforcement Administration announced in November that in its own lab testing, it found six out of 10 fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.
“These pills are made to look identical to real prescription medications, including OxyContin, Percocet and Xanax, but only contain filler and fentanyl and are often deadly,” the DEA said. “Fake pills are readily found on social media. No pharmaceutical pill bought on social media is safe.”
Of the 30 people who died of drug overdoses in Champaign County during the first six months of 2022, 22 of them had consumed fentanyl either knowingly or unknowingly, according to county Coroner Duane Northrup. Overdose death statistics in Champaign County for the rest of the year were unavailable.
In Vermilion County, 15 out of the 23 drug overdose deaths for the year to date, as of late December, involved fentanyl — mostly consumed in combination with other drugs or alcohol, according to that county’s Coroner Jane McFadden. Three other fatal overdose cases for the year in Vermilion County were still awaiting final toxicology reports, she said.
Both Parkland College and Danville Area Community College have Narcan available as a treatment on their campuses through their emergency responders, spokeswomen for both colleges said.
“It is not available to students and staff except as administered by our security staff if needed,” said DACC spokeswoman Lara Conklin.
Some other college campuses across the country have or are about to take steps to make naloxone readily available to help prevent fatal overdoses.
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire earlier this year made Narcan available on campus by installing 19 “Nalox-Zone” boxes in residence halls.
In California, a new law taking effect Jan. 1, 2023, the Campus Opioid Safety Act, requires each public college in the state to provide students with opioid overdose prevention information and education at their orientation and provide federally-approved opioid overdose reversal medication, such as naloxone, to be distributed through campus health centers.
State legislation signed recently in New York requires all public colleges in the state to have a supply of an opioid reversal medication such as naloxone in their housing facilities and to train resident assistants to administer it.
Vaid said he’s received emails from some UI academic departments asking if they can keep a couple of Narcan kits on hand.
There’s also discussion underway to stock Narcan in automated external defibrillator boxes on campus, he said.
‘I’m glad we are doing this,” Vaid said. “I know there is also the possibility we may not end up using any, but that’s better than not having one on hand where it’s needed.”