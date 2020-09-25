Restaurant questions? Click here
CHAMPAIGN — El Toro II Mexican restaurant plans to change locations later this year, but it won’t be moving far.
Located in the Whiteline building at 723 S. Neil St., C since 2011, the restaurant will be moving to a new building that has been under construction at 1005 S. Neil St., C.
Jen Landheer, El Toro manager and wife of owner Victor Fuentes, said the lease is up at the current location, and the restaurant no longer needs as much as much space as it currently has.
The city of Champaign has approved building permits for the new El Toro space, which will be just under 3,100 square feet in the 5,700-square-foot building, according to the city’s building safety division.
Landheer said the new South Neil Street location will likely be similar to the newest El Toro in Champaign, El Toro at the Crossing at 3401 Fields South Drive.
The move will likely take place around December, she said.