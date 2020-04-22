URBANA — Unlike today, the University of Illinois campus was teeming with activity 50 years ago for the first Earth Day.
Lectures and debates were held all week, a car was put on trial and found guilty of environmental destruction, and the Boneyard Creek was cleaned up with the help of Miss America 1969 Judith Ford.
Locally, the efforts were led by the Students for Environmental ConcernS, or SECS, the oldest environmental group in Illinois.
“It was an amazing 18-hours-a-day display,” said Bruce Hannon, now an emeritus geography professor at the UI and then a Ph.D. student advising SECS.
Former Michigan Congressman John Dingell, who helped pass the National Environmental Policy Act, which created the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, spoke at the first Earth Week, as did consumer advocate and future presidential candidate Ralph Nader, Nobel Prize-winning physician Paul Ehrlich, environmental lawyer Victor Yannacone and Planned Parenthood President Alan F. Guttmacher, according to other early members Herman Sievering and Michele Wittig.
During a heated panel discussion, Guttmacher spoke about how population growth could harm the environment, while economics Professor Julian Simon downplayed the risk, according to “The Bet,” a book about a wager over resource scarcity between Ehrlich and Simon.
Ernie Dunwoody, an original SECS organizer, said during that first Earth Week, “enormously high hopes were shared by all that the events of then would mark a turning point in modern society’s rapacious direction.”
“Alas, it was not to be,” he said. “Fifty years later, we have a world with 50 percent more people consuming 50 percent more per capita, when our message then was less population and less consumption per capita.”
Over the years, SECS has worked on getting the UI’s Abbott Power Plant to add a scrubber to remove sulfur and mercury from its emissions and stopping a dam that would have flooded about half of Allerton Park, Hannon said.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin joined the group in 1972 as a sophomore.
“The first thing we did in November is we went out to Allerton Park and formed a picket line around the perimeter of the park,” Marlin said. “That’s where I met John Marlin, my future husband.”
The effort to stop the dam took several years, and eventually evolved into the Coalition on American Rivers and the Prairie Rivers Network.
“What we did here locally was the model for environmental groups all over the country,” she said.
Marlin said she also was part of the effort to get the UI to consider bike transportation in its master planning and recycling efforts in the community.
“SECS, along with HIPS (Households Involved in Pollution Solutions), was instrumental with the local recycling effort, curbside pickup and the community recycling center,” she said, adding that what was considered new when SECS started is now normal.
Because of the coronavirus, this year’s Earth Week events have gone digital. On Monday, climate scientist and UI grad Katharine Hayhoe delivered a Zoom lecture, and at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a Facebook Live event will celebrate the Illinois Climate Action Plan, which aims to help the campus become carbon neutral by 2050. Information is at sustainability.illinois.edu/earth-month-2020.
Fifty years later, Marlin said, “the air is cleaner, and the water is cleaner,” but “we can be doing a whole lot more.”
“What we need now is a transition off fossil fuels, and we’re not dealing with climate change very well,” she said. “So it’s needed more than ever. We need another climate revolution at this point.”