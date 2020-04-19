International Dark Sky Week — the brainchild of Jennifer Barlow, a high school student in Virginia — begins Monday and runs through next weekend. The purpose: to highlight a week where people can enjoy a dark sky plus raise awareness of “light pollution.”
Most people would not think of light as being a pollutant, but if used excessively and inappropriately, you can easily throw away a few dollars and harm the environment. I don’t think any of us would set up a water sprinkler near the curb and then water the street. It is a senseless waste of water! But many of us do just this with our exterior lights. Mitigating light pollution isn’t just for us strange skywatcher types either. The issues affect many creatures, including human beings!
Light pollution can come in four forms.
“Glare” occurs when light shines into your eyes. Maybe you have experienced this while driving at night. “Sky Glow” can appear like a glowing dome above our cities as light is misdirected upward. Many of you have experienced “Light Trespass” if nearby light shines into your windows. And “Clutter” is the excessive use of light or overkill. Look at a car lot or gas station for this one.
So why should we care? When we turn night into day with our misdirected lights, we may upset delicate ecosystems. Many nocturnal creatures like bats rely on the darkness. Migrating birds get thrown off course and some collide with buildings. In the C-U area we don’t deal with sea turtles, but new hatchlings in coastal areas follow the lights and head inland instead of out to sea. More recently, it has been found that the mating rituals of fireflies are disrupted by light spillover. Along highways, it has been found that soybeans mature differently if they grow near highway interchanges that are well lit.
Even we are affected. Human circadian rhythms demand darkness. In darkness, our bodies create the hormone melatonin which has antioxidant properties, induces sleep, boosts the immune system and lowers cholesterol. A 2010 study by the National Institute revealed an increase in breast and prostate cancer for those who work third shift. More recently, it has been shown that our bodies can be harmed by the blue part of the light spectrum we encounter when we use white LED light sources, computer screens and smartphones. Over time, the blue light can be dangerous.
Let’s be clear that, during International Dark Sky Week, we are NOT asking you to shut off your lights, but we are asking everyone to evaluate your own exterior lighting, whether it be home or business. There are cheap and easy solutions to these light issues. Look at your house or business at night and think about the following things:
— Is the light really used at night? What purpose does it serve? What are you trying to light up? Could it be removed? Remember you are paying for that energy!
— Do your night lights shine into your neighbor’s windows? If so, be a good neighbor and don’t remove the light, but redirect it or shield it.
— Are you lighting a large area ALL night? Would a timer limit the time the light is on or maybe use a motion sensor?
— Are your lights shining upward? Any light shining above the horizontal is wasted energy and contributes to sky glow. And you’re paying for it! A simple rule of lighting — you should see what you are trying to light and NOT the light source itself! You can buy or even create simple light shields for existing fixtures. If you shine more light downward, you can use a lower wattage bulb and get the same illumination on the ground — now you’re saving money!
— Do your lights create hard shadows? Many think you must have lights on to be safe from criminals, but criminals can hide in shadows. Many porch lights leave other windows in shadow. If you think light prevents crime, look up the crime rate during full moon times.
— Is your light intensity excessive? Your backyard doesn’t have to be as bright as the sun to accomplish your goals. Some yard lights cast shadows more than a block away! It is best to use “warm white” bulbs to reduce the emission of blue light.
If you do these things, there’s no reason that every week couldn’t be Dark Sky Week. We find many kids have never seen the summer Milky Way overhead. When I was teaching, it was a blast taking Chicago kids in our Parkland astronomy classes out into the country to peer through a telescope. They were amazed at the number of stars you could see!
If you want to see a sky like this, even in these shelter-in-place times, make a trek this coming week (when the moon is out of the sky) to the Middle Fork River Forest Preserve, a short 40-minute drive from Champaign. This is our first and only Dark Sky Park and it’s right here in Champaign County! Matt Kuntz and the forest preserve team have retrofit all the lamp fixtures in the preserve so there is light, but it is directed downward. We all can enjoy an often-forgotten natural splendor — the night sky! Like the many wonderful natural areas in all our county forest preserves, it is a resource worth saving. Get outside next week and check it out for yourself!For more information:
— Dark Sky Week: www.darksky.org
— CU Astronomical Society: www.cuas.org and on Facebook
— Middle Fork River Forest Preserve: ccfpd.org/forest-preserve/middle-fork-river-champaign-county
— Kids can help construct a light pollution map of the nation. Go to globeatnight.org for directions.
— Look up “C-U on Earth Day” on the web and on Facebook.