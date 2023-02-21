CHAMPAIGN — Ameren Illinois plans to undertake a $3 million natural-gas pipeline improvement project on the west and southwest sides of Champaign starting next month, the utility announced Tuesday.
The project will involve upgrading about 4.2 miles of pipeline that dates back to the 1960s and natural-gas services for about 430 customers, with corrosion-resistant polyethylene materials replacing the older steel.
The work — to be done by KS Energy — will run through spring and summer and into the fall, with the completion date depending on the weather, according to Ameren.
Individual customers can expect a brief interruption in natural-gas service when they're being switched from old to new services, the company said. Ameren said it will re-light natural-gas appliances for any customers who request it.
The boundaries of the project will take in the area east of Robeson Elementary School bounded by Southwood Drive on the north, West Windsor Road on the south, South Mattis Avenue on the east and Scottsdale Drive on the west.
Ameren is asking drivers in the work area to be mindful of trucks and employees working on the project.
Ameren upgraded about 5 miles of pipeline and service for about 460 natural-gas customers last year in some other areas of Champaign.
“These proactive steps will ensure the continued safe, reliable delivery of natural gas today while preparing us to meet the future needs of our customers,” said Colby Sawin, director of Eastern Gas Operations for the utility.