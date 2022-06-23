MAHOMET — Ameren Illinois is disputing a claim that a power spike knocked out two of the three wells serving Sangamon Valley Public Water District users in the Mahomet area.
A statement issued Thursday morning by the water district claimed the power spike was so large that it overrode surge protection in the water system, compromising safety mechanisms.
But on Thursday evening, Ameren Illinois responded, “After speaking with our engineering team and electric personnel who investigated the issue at Sangamon Valley Public Water District yesterday, we have determined the issue was not the result of an outage or operational issue on the Ameren Illinois system.”
The statement said Ronald Juarez, director of the utility's Eastern Region, has reached out to leaders of the water district to clarify the fact that the issue was not caused by Ameren Illinois “and offer our support in helping them to determine the cause of the outage on their system.”
The water district indicated two of its three wells “have experienced catastrophic failures, and we are only able to pump water from one well,” the company said.
The water district normally is able to keep up with use during summer months with two wells running simultaneously, but the surge left it with only one well available. It said repairs are expected to be completed no later than Monday.
In response, the district's board issued an emergency temporary level-1 water-use restriction.
Under the restrictions, use is not allowed for watering yards, gardens, shrubs, trees and/or open spaces; the initial filling of swimming pools; washing houses or other buildings; or washing automobiles, trucks, motor homes, RVs or any other vehicles, except at a commercial car wash.
The restrictions were put in place because high demand could decrease pressure in the system, making it unsafe for fire protection and increasing the potential for boil orders.
The district serves the area north of Interstate 74 and east of Illinois 47.