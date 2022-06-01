CHAMPAIGN — The latest hit for many consumers already strapped by rising prices is going to arrive in summer power bills.
Electric-supply rates for Ameren Illinois customers have about doubled, starting today. But many Champaign-Urbana residents will be shielded from that increase.
Under terms of the existing municipal-electricity-aggregation contracts that both cities have with alternate power suppliers, residents who didn’t opt out of the deals only pay Ameren for power delivery — though they still get one combined bill from Ameren for both their alternate supplier and Ameren’s delivery charge.
For those who aren’t covered by alternate suppliers, Ameren passes along its own supply costs without any markup. And wholesale prices are rising significantly this summer because of global market issues, the war in Ukraine, demand and natural-gas prices, the utility said.
Ameren has projected that the average residential user will see an increase of about $52 a month as its electric-supply rate rises from 5.478 cents ($0.05478) to 10.628 cents ($0.10628) cents per kilowatt-hour as of today.
Champaign-Urbana residents covered under existing city contracts with alternate power suppliers will hang onto their comparably lower electric-supply rates, at least for now.
The electric-supply rates for Urbana residents through Homefield Energy ($0.04493 per kilowatt-hour) are locked in until the end of this year, according to Scott Tess, the city’s sustainability and resilience officer.
Supply rates for Champaign residents through Energy Harbor ($0.0479 per kilowatt-hour) are locked in until July 2023.
Champaign County residents living in unincorporated areas who didn’t opt out of the county’s current contract with Homefield Energy are under a fixed rate of $0.04543 per kilowatt-hour through the end of December.
The new electric-supply rate for Ameren will be in effect until Sept. 30 and is subject to adjustment in October, according to Ameren spokeswoman Marcelyn Love.
But David Kolata, executive director of Citizens Utility Board, looks for higher rates to stick around for the next year.
Rates are adjusted in the summer and fall, so they could be a bit higher or a bit lower in the fall, he said. But based on past practices, “whatever happens, we’re going to be looking at a pretty big increase for the full year,” he said.
The electric-supply increase is being driven by both higher natural-gas prices and higher electric-capacity costs, Kolata said.
The capacity costs, which factor into what is paid for electricity, are payments made to power-plant operators to make sure there’s adequate reserve electricity, and those are determined annually by an auction, according to the utility board.
In the most recent auction held in April by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, which operates the power grid in 14 states, the capacity price rose from $5 per megawatt- day to $236.66 per megawatt-day in several Midwestern states, including Illinois, the organization said.
Meanwhile, Ameren has a pending request for an $83 million increase in delivery charges before state regulators that “in our view would make a bad situation worse,” Kolata said.
Kolata’s group is challenging that increase, which is expected to come before the Illinos Commerce Commission in December, and if approved, would take effect Jan. 1, 2023.
Ameren’s last delivery-service rate increase took effect in January, adding about $2.50 to an average monthly bill, the company said.
Tess said Urbana city officials plan to start looking at the market for the next municipal-electric-aggregation contract in the fall, a couple of months before the current contract ends.
With supply prices currently so high, he said, city officials are hoping to see some relief later in the year.
Meanwhile, Citizens Utility Board and Ameren are advising taking energy-efficiency steps sooner rather than later to help mitigate the impact of the Ameren increase.
Ameren Illinois Communications Director Tucker Kennedy said the best shot at mitigating higher rates will be through controlling usage.
That’s going to come down to individual comfort and safety, he said, but raising your thermostat by even a few degrees during the summer can make a difference on bills.