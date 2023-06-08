ST. JOSEPH — The village board has approved an approximately $14 million project to build a new wastewater treatment plant that will handle an additional 1,200 homes.
Board members voted unanimously to award the contract to low bidder Schomburg and Schomburg. The Danville-based firm’s bid of $19.3 million is about $5 million higher than the engineer’s estimate of $14.5 million. Village Administrator Joe Hackney, however, said the village is hoping to pare down that final cost to close to the estimated amount through change orders and other means.
“The big ticket item (in the change-order process) is they’re going to ... have just one oxidation ditch,” Hackney said. “It will be a smaller footprint, and that would save $1.2 million. It would still have the same capacity.”
Hackney said the $19.3 million bid was disappointing but said, “It’s a statement of the times I guess.”
The project has been a multi-year process that “dramatically increases our capacity.”
The current wastewater treatment plant serves nearly 4,000 residents. The Illinois EPA notified the village in 2017 that the current plant is nearly exceeding its operational capacity and must be upgraded.
A total of 15 percent of the total project cost will be forgiven by the IEPA. The village also will pay about $1 million of the cost using federal, state and county American Rescue Fund Act money. The remainder of the bill will be paid with a 20-year low-interest (1.5 percent) loan through the IEPA.
The cost of the project has gone up dramatically over the years, Village President Tami Fruhling-Voges said.
“The board was hoping back several years ago ... it would only be, without engineering, $6 million,” she said. “But then we started digging (and) we were hoping between $9 (million) and $12 million. Back in January, the numbers came in speculating they would be closer to $13 million.”
She called the higher cost “disappointing, but we knew with COVID, every project around the entire state and probably across the country is coming in high. It’s a little shocking.
“We’re doing what we can to bring the numbers down and make it work for us.”
Fruhling-Voges said the project is something that has to be done. It’s not a wish-list item.
She said the village is also working to fix issues involving storm water entering the sanitary sewer system, especially in the older parts of town.
Hackney said the village board wants to see St. Joseph grow.
“There’s a lot of interest in buying (a home) here,” he said. “As soon as a house goes on the market, you’ve got offers on it. We’re confident if we get some new houses built, they’ll definitely sell. There’s definitely a lot of demand. The supply is just lacking.”
Hackney said work on the plant is expected to begin by the fall. It could begin taking on more capacity next spring with a project completion date anticipated later.