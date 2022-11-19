CHAMPAIGN — St. Peter’s United Church of Christ is set to dedicate new trees and a pollinator garden Sunday at its 10 a.m. service, according to Faith in Place, an environmental group that funded the project.
Church members have worked over the last year to develop a small arboretum on the church grounds, adding eight native trees and several pollinator habitats to 22 pre-existing trees, the group said.
Faith in Place said it awarded the church $7,143 in subgrants initially funded through the Lumpkin Family Foundation’s Nature-Based Climate Action Program.
Church members also used the money to remove four dead trees, which were used to provide free firewood to community members and a Boy Scout Troop to use for upcoming camping trips, according to Faith in Place.
Chicago-based Faith in Place works with faith communities in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin to help empower them to be leaders in advancing environmental and racial justice.