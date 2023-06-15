Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — Electric rates will be going up later this summer for Champaign residents, but the increase will be a bit less painful than the one folks in several neighboring communities began paying earlier this year.
The city announced Thursday that it has signed an agreement with Constellation New Energy Inc. to be the next electric supplier for residents who don’t opt out of the municipal electric aggregation program.
The new rate starting with August meter reads will be 7.86 cents per kilowatt hour — a 64 percent increase over the current rate of 4.79 cents per kilowatt hour under current supplier Energy Harbor.
In contrast, the electric-aggregation rates in unincorporated Champaign County, Urbana and some other area communities nearly tripled earlier this year from the 4-cent range to the 12-cent range.
Under the municipal electric aggregation program, cities negotiate to buy power in bulk at a discounted rate, and electric customers within their boundaries who want to participate don’t have to take any action. Those who don’t want to participate can opt out.
The pricing through Champaign’s new Constellation contract will be in effect through July 2024 meter reads.
The new Constellation rate is a hair below Ameren Illinois’ current rate of 7.87 cents per kilowatt hour and affects only the power supply portion of electric bills. Ameren continues to provide and bill for power delivery.
Champaign officials said electric customers in the city’s aggregation contract saved a collective $11.8 million under the expiring Energy Harbor contract between July 2021 and March.
While Ameren’s comparable rate was as high as 11.83 cents per kilowatt hour during the recent competitive process to select new energy suppliers, it dropped to 7.87 cents after the recent Midcontinent Independent System Operator auction.
City officials said the new Constellation contract won’t start until a month or two after the current Energy Harbor contract ends, so Ameren will be temporarily supplying power to Champaign residents during the gap period.
Ameren will be notifying Champaign customers about that in upcoming weeks, and Constellation will be contacting Champaign customers eligible for the aggregation program in July with a welcome letter and opt-out option.