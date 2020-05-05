Champaign has set new dates for its spring yard-waste collection.
Residents in the Blue Zone should put materials out by 6 a.m. Monday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 26.
Residents in the Orange Zone should put materials out by 6 a.m. Monday, May 18, and Monday, June 1.
Materials will be collected in each zone throughout its scheduled week and should be collected by Thursday of each week.
The Orange Zone covers most properties North of Springfield Avenue and east of Prospect Avenue, while the Blue Zone covers most properties to the south and west of those roads.
A map is available at champaignil.gov/yardwaste.
Yard waste must be put in 30-gallon paper yard-waste bags and placed within 10 feet of the curb.
Twigs and branches can also be bundled in non-metallic twine.