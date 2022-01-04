Champaign and Urbana residents who want to get rid of their live Christmas trees, take note.
The city of Champaign will pick up trees only on Monday, Jan. 10. Trees must be within 4 feet of the curb by 6 a.m. and should be free of bags, stands, tinsel or anything else that would make them non-recyclable. Pickup depends on decent weather, but trees will be picked up as soon as possible.
In Urbana, trees will be picked up between Jan. 10 and 14 on residents’ regular U-Cycle collection day. They must be visible on the curb or city right-of-way. The trees will be chipped and made into garden mulch.
Anyone missing their pickup opportunity may recycle their Christmas tree for free at the Landscape Recycling Center at 1210 E. University Ave. during January and February.