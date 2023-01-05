SAVOY — The subject of a nuisance complaint in Savoy involving garbage left piled outside a rental home has been resolved.
The complaint concerning one of two units at a duplex at 206 Green St., Savoy, was raised by retired village clerk Billie Krueger, who lives across the street.
Krueger said Wednesday that garbage was left accumulating outside the unit for two months, and efforts to get the village building department or property manager to take care of it weren’t successful.
She was told by a building department employee that a letter was sent to the property owners and that the owners would have time to get the garbage removed, but the garbage spilling outside receptacles remained, she said.
“This is atrocious. This is unsanitary, and I got to thinking, my gosh, we’re going to have rats,” Krueger said.
A check of the property Wednesday afternoon showed it was being cleaned up, and that garbage that had been there in the morning when Krueger took pictures of it was gone.
Village Administrator Christopher Walton said there have been a couple of places in Savoy where issues such as these have occurred, and the village tries to be proactive in resolving them.
Complaints are directed to Savoy’s Community and Economic Development department, which includes the building department, he said. When a complaint is made, a staff member inspects the problem, gives the owner time to remediate it and follows up until the issue is resolved, he said.
“Our staff follows up on complaints,” Walton said.
Walton also said Savoy strives to handle nuisance complaints “professionally and discretely,” and has a long history of striving for voluntary compliance “without being heavy-handed.”
“We’re trying to be good neighbors and we’re trying to be respectful of peoples’ property rights,” he said.