CHAMPAIGN — Hundreds of openings remain available to participate in a free household hazardous-waste collection event Oct. 26 in Champaign.
But the fall household electronics recycling event local governments are offering Saturday morning at Parkland College is about full.
Online registration for the electronics recycling event has closed. But anyone still hoping to get rid of their unwanted TVs, VCRs and other electronic items Saturday may still be able to secure an appointment slot to participate with a phone call by Thursday, said Nichole Millage, environmental sustainability specialist for the city of Champaign.
The numbers to call are:
— Champaign: 217-403-4780.
— Urbana: 217-384-2302.
— Champaign County: 217-819-4127.
This year’s electronics recycling event is open to those living in participating Champaign County communities including Bondville, Broadlands, Champaign, Fisher, Gifford, Homer, Ivesdale, Longview, Ludlow, Mahomet, Ogden, Rantoul, Royal, Sadorus, Savoy, Sidney, St. Joseph, Thomasboro, Tolono, Urbana and unincorporated areas of the county.
For those who miss out this fall, another electronics recycling event will be coming up in May 2020, Millage said.
The Oct. 26 household hazardous waste collection in Champaign is sponsored by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and is open to all state residents.
Of the 1,820 appointment slots to participate, 1,100 are filled, Millage said.
Earlier appointment times filled up first, but there are plenty of late-morning through mid-afternoon times still open, she said.
This is a rare opportunity to safely get rid of unwanted hazardous household products such as insecticides, motor oil and chemical cleaners that shouldn’t be thrown in the trash. The IEPA hasn’t held this kind of collection in Champaign County for seven years.
More information about and online registration for the hazardous-waste collection event is at hhwevent.simplybook.me.