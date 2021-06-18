PAXTON — A one-day electronics recycling event for Ford County residents is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Paxton.
Sponsored by the Ford County Soil & Water Conservation District, the event will allow 10 electronic items to be accepted. Vacuums, microwaves and kitchen appliances will not be taken.
Items may be brought to the Paxton city shed, 755 N. Railroad Ave. Call Gene May to volunteer at 217-379-3309.
The collection is free, but donations will be accepted as recycling is not free.
One more electronics event will be held for Ford County residents from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21.