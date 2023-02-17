Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
MAHOMET — Trees and shrubs growing along Interstate 74 at Mahomet that have acted as a sight and sound buffer from interstate traffic are being cut down.
At least one resident is not happy about it.
John Byrd, who lives just west of Mahomet on a 10-acre tract in Westbook Subdivision, said it’s the first time since he and his wife built their house in 1973 that they’ve seen the greenery cut by Illinois Department of Transportation crews.
He said he was told by an IDOT work supervisor that the trimming is meant to benefit an endangered species.
“The guy who was the supervisor said they were going to do that along all the federal interstate highways to make habitat for the monarch butterfly,” Byrd said. “Somebody figured out the government, through the federal highway program, had the most real estate in the United States.”
Byrd did not welcome the news.
“That’s all we need is a bunch of milkweed,” he said.
Monarch larvae feed on milkweed leaves.
Asked to confirm the reason for the tree-brush elimination, IDOT engineer Kensil Garnett responded, “I spoke with the District 5 roadside manager about your question. We are removing the invasive brush and trees along with any dead trees. We will replace the area with pollinators at a later date.”
Working to enhance the pollinator habit is nothing new in recent years for IDOT. A press release from two years ago highlighted the mowing operations along highways, in part to help the environment.
“Pollinators play a key role in the state’s ecosystem by aiding in reproduction of flowers, fruits and vegetables. In recent years, IDOT has revised its mowing practices to help create and maintain habitat for pollinators, including the endangered rusty patched bumble bee and the monarch butterfly, the official state insect of Illinois,” the press release read.
IDOT joined in the launch of the Illinois Monarch Action Plan in 2020 as part of the Illinois Monarch Project, a collaborative effort to help ensure the survival and successful migration of monarchs by increasing and protecting habitat.
Byrd has nothing against monarch butterflies or nature. He just wishes the IDOT action weren’t so drastic.
“There were trees out there that were a good foot, foot and a half in diameter, and they cut them off at the ground. Some of the trees were 50-60 feet tall,” Byrd said.
He said he depended on the trees and brush to act as sort of a screen-safeguard for a stable of horses he has.
“Now there’s nothing between them and the highway,” Byrd said.
Looking out his window, Byrd notices a difference in the noise from the vehicles whizzing past headed east and west. He said traffic is much heavier now than when that section of the interstate opened in the early ’70s.
Byrd said his house sits 300 to 400 feet away from the interstate. Some of his neighbors’ houses are only 150 feet back.