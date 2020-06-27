MAHOMET — The Champaign County Forest Preserve District has purchased about 93 wooded acres along the Sangamon River that were once part of the 200-acre Hidden River mansion development.
The 200 acres are being split into separate lots by Tabeling Development Co. The mansion and 15 acres were under contract last month to a family for use as a private residence, Shawn Tabeling said.
The forest preserve district bought the land north and west of the mansion for about $6,000 per acre, said its deputy director, Michael Daab. It was able to buy the land with a grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation.
“With that comes the expectation that we maintain it as a natural area in perpetuity,” Daab said.
It won’t become a park, he said, but will be open to the public, much like Hidden Acres near Homer Lake.
The foundation provided an additional $10,000 for initial restoration of the site, Daab said, which will include removing non-native trees and shrubs.