CHAMPAIGN — A local activist group is calling on Ameren Illinois to broaden its investigation into the neighborhood impact of a former manufactured gas plant site at Fifth and Hill streets in Champaign.
A neighborhood campaign organized by Champaign County Health Care Consumers said Wednesday it was responding to Ameren’s current excavation and soil testing beneath Fifth Street.
“The Fifth and Hill group is critical of the limited scope of Ameren’s current investigation, given Ameren’s own data indicating significant off-site toxic contamination beyond the area currently being excavated and investigated,” said a press release from Champaign County Health Care Consumers.
The former plant site is within a mostly single-family homes neighborhood with several home based child care facilities bordering the site, the group said.
Ameren mailed residents a flyer before beginning the current excavation and soil testing, stating there would be street closures and possible noise, but it didn’t disclose that the investigation was about toxic contamination, according to the group.
The advocacy group said coal tar and other production wastes were left behind when the plant closed. Ameren began excavating the property to remove contaminated soil in 2009, but hasn’t been forced to address contamination beyond the site, according to Health Care Consumers.
Ameren Illinois spokeman Brian Bretsch said the company is continuing to advance environmental remediation of the site, and has spent tens of millions of dollars on the remediation so far.
Additional investigation is needed to define the extent of impact west of the site, within Fifth Street, he said.
Once the impacts have been defined, remediation activities will be performed in cooperation with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the city of Champaign, he said.
Bretsch also said Ameren’s current effort soil sample collection on Fifth Street was coordinated with the city and discussed with stakeholders, including Claudia Lennhoff, executive director of Health Care Consumers.
Health Care Consumers refers to the former plant site as a toxic site, but toxicity is related to the exposure and the concentration and duration of exposure, he said.
“The remediation work completed thus far has eliminated routes of exposure to chemicals in the subsurface, and Ameren is unaware of any current exposure pathways,” Bretsch said.
Lennhoff said Health Care Consumers and the Fifth and Hill group wants more transparency and open communication, further investigation and the fullest remediation possible, along with vapor mitigation systems in neighborhood homes for harm reduction in the event that residents are being exposed to toxic chemicals.
They also want meetings with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to discuss these issues, she said.