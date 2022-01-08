Nothing beats the warmth of a crackling fireplace on these coldest days of the year.
Each winter, as my family enjoys the cozy warmth of our wood-stove room, I’m always thankful for the firewood supply we’ve been fortunate enough to accumulate over the past season.
I enjoy the process of collecting and splitting wood that we can salvage from downed trees in our area. It’s great exercise, which results in some supplemental heat during the colder part of each winter.
Most of the wood we burn comes from sources near our house, but from time to time, we’ve bought firewood from others. When we do, I’m picky about the wood we bring to our property. Some of this pickiness is based on tree species, since certain species burn much hotter than others, but most of my concern centers on where this wood came from prior to being stacked in our woodshed.
Moving firewood has become one of the major pathways for invasive species to reach new areas. Many of these pests are transported with the wood since they use trees in all, or part, of their life cycle. It’s become a growing problem in recent years, resulting in major outreach efforts by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, state agencies and others who are concerned about impacts to our urban and natural forests from these damaging, non-native pests.
The emerald ash borer (Agrilus planipennis) has been one of the most significant firewood hitchhikers in recent history. This non-native insect is single-handedly eliminating ash trees from forests across the eastern U.S. as larvae feed on and kill them. With plentiful dead ash trees in this pest’s wake, there is no shortage of firewood in areas of heavy infestation, and when that is transported to new areas, larvae often hitch a ride.
As researchers have looked at natural dispersal rates of emerald ash borer vs. human-aided dispersion, it has become abundantly clear that human movement of ash wood has greatly increased the rate of spread.
This pest was first identified in Detroit in 2002 and has since spread to Northern Illinois (2006) and downstate. Emerald ash borer was first identified in our area in Champaign County in 2010 and currently is considered present in all counties in our area. This rate of spread could not have occurred without human help.
Prior to the emerald ash borer’s arrival in Illinois, movement of ash firewood was restricted based on state and federal quarantine requirements. State officials closely monitored the spread of the insect, systematically applying county-level firewood quarantines to limit its spread. As of 2015, the emerald ash borer was so widespread that state quarantines were lifted. However, federal quarantines remained in place, restricting firewood distribution across state lines, until last January, when those requirements were lifted as well. All efforts toward containing the emerald ash borer at the federal level are now focused on mitigation and control, as opposed to outreach related to ash firewood movement.
Although restrictions related to the emerald ash borer have been lifted, there is still concern with movement of firewood in Illinois. The European gypsy moth (Lymantria dispar) has spurred quarantines for eight counties in northeastern Illinois since it was first detected in 2006.
This pest is less host-specific, and its eggs may be spread by firewood from a wide range of species, not just ash. Fortunately, the Illinois Department of Agriculture is very active in monitoring and controlling this pest, which has greatly reduced its spread. However, the potential for new infestations remains if firewood from these northern counties is transported out of the quarantine area.
All of us need to be cognizant of where we transport firewood and where we source our own supply. Beyond the insect pests mentioned here, there are diseases that can inadvertently be brought to Illinois on firewood as well. It’s difficult to predict where the next threat may come from, and limiting human spread via firewood is an important part of stopping the spread of invasive species to our state and others.