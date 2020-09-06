In June, I welcomed new gardeners and offered suggestions of some flowering native perennials for adding to your gardens.
When times are tough, we need to add support to the foundations of our lives. We also need to add structure and support in our gardens. Fall is a good time to plant woodies.
I would like to encourage you to include native shrubs in your plantings. Look for shrubs that offer food as well as shelter for insects and birds. Sometimes there is the added bonus of fruit for us as well. Let’s look at some shrubs for your gardens.
When selecting your shrub, look for ones that will fit your location and landscape. Some of the shrubs can grow very large, so read descriptions and maximum heights carefully.
Some have cultivars that have been selected to be more compact and fit into a smaller yard better. Some bushes do better in wetter conditions, such as buttonbush and indigo bush. Buttonbush is especially good for butterflies and other pollinators.
A bush for a drier location is native dwarf honeysuckle (Diervilla lonicera). A native honeysuckle for a site with a little more moisture is yellow honeysuckle (Lonicera reticulata). Don’t confuse these two native honeysuckles with the non-native ones that can be invasive, like Japanese honeysuckle.
Another bush for dry areas is St. John’s wort (Hypericum prolificum).
If you really like swallowtail butterflies, in addition to planting dill and fennel for the caterpillars, you can plant spicebush, a host plant for the spicebush swallowtail butterfly.
Ninebark (Physocarpus) is a nice large native green shrub that also has a lot of cultivars with golden-, copper-, cinnamon- and plum-colored leaves.
There are many bushes that produce edible fruit native to our area. The Ribes genus includes currants and gooseberries. The elderberry (Sambucus nigra) has a dark-purple fruit the birds like and people make into wine and jelly. Serviceberry/juneberry (Amelancher) is another that has edible fruit for wildlife and people.
I like New Jersey tea bushes (Ceanothus americanus), but I cannot keep the deer and bunnies away from them. So they do not survive in my garden.
The Viburnum genus offers more than a half-
dozen species. One of the more common ones planted is the Blackhaw (Viburnum prunifolium). It has edible fruit for birds and is shade-tolerant. You can plant it as a single specimen plant or as a screen hedge with multiple plants.
The bush that blooms the latest is witchhazel (Hamamelis virginiana), in bloom from September through December.
I would recommend planting different species in your landscape. This added diversity can offer pollinators pollen at different times in the season and fruit later for wildlife and yourself.
Happy planting!