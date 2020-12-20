As the year comes to an end, it is a great time to plan new heights for our lives and gardens.
It is a good time for adding more balance and harmony. Trees will be the tallest plants and some of the longest lived in our gardens. They can be the king or queen of your garden.
With all of the leaves off the trees, it is a great time to examine them to select one for your yard or property. If you visit the arboretums and neighborhoods with mature trees right now, you can see the overall structure and shape of the tree once it is grown.
Trees have a wide variety of heights and shapes, such as round (white oak), oval (sugar maple), triangular (basswood) and weeping (willow).
Height and shape will be two of the main characteristics to look at when making your selection. You want a tree you find aesthetically pleasing (shape, fall color) and that fits the location for size.
Trees can also be selected that benefit pollinators. Trees provide food in early spring before perennials have flowered. When planting for pollinators, you want to consider native trees and those that have nectar, pollen and leaves that feed the pollinators as well as those that shelter and protect them.
If you need a smaller tree for your location, one of the understory native trees or a small fruit tree would be good for your spot. Downy Serviceberry (Amelanchier arborea) can have multiple stems or a single stem. It has edible fruit for you and the birds.
Eastern Redbud (Cercis canadensis) has pink flowers and several sizes (20-30 feet or 12-15 feet) and leaf colors (green or Forest Pansy: purple-red) available.
Carolina silverbell (Halesia carolina) is a medium-sized tree (30-40 feet) with white flowers in the spring and yellow leaves in the fall.
Some of the trees are host plants for moths and butterflies, with the caterpillars feeding on the leaves.
Paw paws (Asimina triloba) are host plants to one of each. The beautiful zebra swallowtail and the Pawpaw sphinx moth.
My favorite moth, the Luna moth, uses many trees as a host plant, including persimmon, hickories and walnuts. Sassafras trees have a nice fragrance to the roots, stems and leaves. (My dog’s favorite chewing stick.) The roots are used to make sassafras tea, and the leaves support spicebush swallowtail caterpillars. Look for the mitten-shaped leaves.
For bees, the focus is on the nectar and pollen. Apple trees and other fruit trees offer up gifts of nectar and pollen for the bees’ pollination services. Willows give a lot of pollen in early spring. The best bee trees include Linden or Basswood (Tilia spp.), crabapple, hawthorn, maple, tulip poplar, Tupelo (Nyssa spp. — more common in southern Illinois), Black locust (Robinia pseudoacacia — can be invasive), Prunus spp. (including cherries and plums) and magnolias.
Plant as many trees as you have room for while leaving some sun for the perennials. They offer more than just shade.