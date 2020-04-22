As if one global catastrophe wasn’t enough, here’s your annual reminder that the planet is getting sicker by the year.
On Earth Day 2020, Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO asked three former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency administrators and acclaimed scientists to finish this sentence:
If we don’t take bold steps to combat climate change soon ...
“We will pass the point of no return and we will have to prepare for more frequent and more severe storms, droughts and, perhaps, more pandemics,” says CHRISTINE TODD WHITMAN, EPA administrator under President George W. Bush.
“Your children and grandchildren may never forgive you,” says GINA McCARTHY, EPA administrator under President Barack Obama.
"We will miss the opportunity to protect families and workers by accelerating the transition to 100 percent clean energy and reducing the pollution that threatens our health and environment," says CAROL BROWNER, EPA administrator under President Bill Clinton.
“We will not have another chance to reverse the damage and we will doom countless species to extinction; decimate, perhaps eradicate, the only coral reefs in the universe — as far as we know; and intensify the inequalities already growing between the poor and rich, the powerless and privileged, the underrepresented and the dominant,” University of Michigan Professor JULIA COLE says.
“We will start to see deaths and destruction on a scale that will make COVID-19 look mild,” Harvard Professor NAOMI ORESKES says.
“We are committing ourselves to larger concerns about the increasing intensity of severe weather and to higher levels of sea level rise,” which “will affect all Americans in one way or another,” University of Illinois Professor DON WUEBBLES says.
“Damage, costs and health problems to society will rise, resulting in economic, social and political instability,” Stanford Professor MARK JACOBSON says.
“There will be more human suffering. Because the further we run away from a problem, the farther away we are from the solutions,” University of Wisconsin Professor ANDREA DUTTON says. "In other words, it is the total, or cumulative, amount of greenhouse gases that we emit that matters, so the longer we wait to address the problem, the bigger the problem gets and the harder it becomes to reach any particular goal. While it is too late to prevent climate change from happening we can choose to stop making the problem worse any time. The choice is quite literally ours to make."
“More people may suffer from heart and lung diseases from breathing polluted air,” says ILISSA OCKO, senior climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund. “This is because climate change can make air pollution worse from shifting weather patterns and intensified extreme events such as heat waves, heavy downpours and wildfires. The American Lung Association has already found that climate change is undercutting decades of work to reduce our air pollution.”
“Our children will never forgive us for turning our backs on science’s greatest gift — the ability to see the future, and act accordingly,” Georgia Tech Professor KIM COBB says.
“We’ll be like those countries and states that didn’t take bold action to combat COVID-19 early in the pandemic,” Rutgers University Professor ROBERT KOPP says. “The world will face increasingly severe and inequitable harms, and it will become increasingly costly to keep things under control.”