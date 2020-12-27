When are Christmas trees getting picked up?
Area towns will be picking up Christmas trees after the new year, as long as ornaments and decorations are removed. There are also different options for dropping them off.
CHAMPAIGN
Tree collection will be Jan. 11. Trees must be placed within 4 feet of the curb by 6 a.m.
Unlike with the regular yard waste collection, the trees won’t be collected by zones, so all trees need to be ready by Jan. 11. “Pickup is weather dependent, but trees will get picked up as quickly as possible,” the city said.
Once collected, the city chips the trees for use as garden mulch.
Urbana
Trees will be picked up the week of Jan. 4. Trees must be visible and by the curb by 6 a.m. on residents’ usual U-Cycle collection day.
Danville
Trees will be picked up Jan. 4-14.
Rantoul
Trees will be collected the first week of January, public works director Greg Hazel said, as part of the village’s scheduled brush collection.
“We do ask that all the ornaments be removed and the trees be cleaned and not bagged,” he said.
Drop-off locations
- The Landscape Recycling Center at 1210 E. University Ave., U, disposes of trees for free in January and February.
- The Champaign County Forest Preserve District will accept trees at three of its forest preserves through the third week of January: off Illinois 47 at Lake of the Woods, near the old maple grove at Homer Lake and at the operations building at Middle Fork.