What are the stacks of blades used for wind turbines doing in Arcola?
They’re not for the recently completed Harvest Ridge Wind Farm in Douglas County, but another one in Indiana, according to EDP Renewables spokeswoman Blair Matocha.
The blades are stacked in a lot just east of Interstate 57.
“These blades are not associated with the Harvest Ridge Wind Farm but instead will be transported to another EDP Renewables’ wind farm currently under construction in Indiana,” she said.
The blades weren’t manufactured nearby but are simply being stored there, she said.
EDP completed the Harvest Ridge Wind Farm in July 2020 after its 48 turbines were constructed. EDP began construction on the wind farm in July 2019.
Fifteen local businesses worked on the wind farm, providing construction material, fuel, concrete, fencing, dumpsters and portable toilets, for example.
But many of the turbines were trucked to Douglas County from a manufacturing facility in Colorado.